Williamsport, Pa. —Crossed arms and noncompliance rarely if ever work when police are the ones issuing the orders. It didn’t work for Nathanael Josia Zeigler, 21, of Williamsport, who was accused of refusing to leave his former employers’ business. When police arrived at the location on May 11, Zeigler refused orders from them as they attempted to take him into custody.

WILLIAMSPORT, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO