ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Historic Denver Buildings That Have Stood the Test of Time

By Kelsey Nistel
New Country 99.1
New Country 99.1
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There are many examples of Colorado's interesting western history remaining throughout the state. These places paint a picture of how life used to look in...

k99.com

Comments / 0

Related
5280.com

6 Burger Chains in Colorado, Ranked

The year was 2018. Colorado didn’t yet have a Whataburger, an In-N-Out, or even a Shake Shack. Those were dark burger times indeed, but somehow, they grew even darker. We saw it with the announcement of each chain’s impending arrival. We read about it in the Facebook comments. We heard about it in line at the grocery store. The burger wars had begun.
COLORADO STATE
New Country 99.1

10 Unique and Wonderfully Colorado Tiny Houses on AirBnB

When you take a vacation, you want to get away; sometimes that means not too far away but definitely someplace different. That's where these Colorado tiny houses come in. A tiny house out on a horse ranch, another in the heart of Golden. One near Downtown Loveland, another that doesn't even have indoor plumbing. These are 10 tiny houses that you'll walk away with great memories from.
COLORADO STATE
New Country 99.1

Colorado’s New Denver Area Code Spells Out Something Hilarious. Coming In June

Colorado is adding a new three-digit area code to the Denver Metro area to join 303 and 720 next month, and it actually spells out something quite humorous. If you're from the Denver area or just north of there, you likely remember when we were a seven-digit phone number area. Then back in 1998, we went from all Denver numbers starting with the 303 area code, to new Denver numbers starting with a 720 area code.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
KDVR.com

Why the smell of weed lingers down I-70

DENVER (KDVR) — Since marijuana’s legalization in Colorado back in 2012, dispensaries and cultivation facilities have been popping up on street corners across the state. The City of Denver has updated its Marijuana Facility Location Guide naming neighborhoods that can no longer expand their weed locations. The Denver...
DENVER, CO
denverite.com

Developer sets sights on La Popular, Denver’s legendary tamale manufacturer

Since 1946, the family-owned restaurant La Popular has been producing what some say are Denver’s best tamales. Now, an unknown developer is looking at tearing down the restaurant’s building at 21st and Lawrence streets and the adjacent parking lot and replacing them with 500 homes, 350 parking spots and retail.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Historic Buildings#Downtown Denver#Mile High
New Country 99.1

Colorado’s Historic Past is Being Preserved at this Lakewood Park

A unique park and museum located in Lakewood, Colorado takes visitors on a trip back through time to visit former businesses and homes that once lined the streets of Denver. Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park is set up as a pioneer town with prominent buildings that have been preserved from the mid-20th-century. During the 1940s and 50s, Colfax Avenue was the main tourist route between Denver and the Rocky Mountains, and this park is aimed to represent that era. A fake main street in the middle of the park is dotted with vintage Art Moderne/Deco buildings, including former diners and residential homes that would have been seen while cruising Colfax back in the day.
LAKEWOOD, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

New chapter for Union Printers Home in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A new chapter is being written for the Union Printers Home. A master plan for the revitalization of the 26-acre campus is currently in development. Almost exactly 130 years ago the iconic landmark opened its doors. Since then, it’s been home to union workers, patients sick with tuberculosis, and later The post New chapter for Union Printers Home in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Margaret Jackson

Historic Denver’s Annie Levinsky leaving for History Colorado

(Jakob Rosen on Unsplash) (Denver, Colo.) Annie Levinsky is stepping down as executive director of Historic Denver Inc. to join History Colorado as chief of staff. Levinsky advocated for the preservation of hundreds of buildings and historic districts. She led a $1.5 million capital and capacity-building campaign that paid for the restoration of the Molly Brown House Museum, established the Historic Denver Action Fund and secured Historic Denver’s financial future by developing its Legacy Fund.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Bear spotted swimming at urban lake in Colorado, public warned

Bears are getting active around the state of Colorado, with one report prompting a preemptive warning from the Loveland Police Department. The department reported that a bear was spotted swimming at the popular Lake Loveland destination, which is located in an urbanized area. It's natural for bears to seek out water sources and sometimes those sources can be in places humans frequent. However, when bears are spotted enjoying nature in urban areas, it's important for the public not to interfere.
LOVELAND, CO
KKTV

Small Colorado town not able to water lawns or wash cars during drought

AGUILAR, Colo. (KKTV) - Strict water restrictions are in place for a small Colorado community as they state deals with a drought. Officials with the Town of Aguilar announced the tight restrictions on Wednesday:. “Unfortunately, due to the drought the Town of Aguilar will remain on water restrictions until further...
AGUILAR, CO
CBS Denver

New 983 Area Code Takes Effect In 1 Month For Denver Metro Area

By Danielle Chavira DENVER (CBS4) – Look out, there’s a new area code in town. The Colorado Public Utilities Commission says 983 will be joining 303 and 720 starting in exactly one month (on June 17, 2022). The new area code will cover Denver and surrounding cities including Aurora, Boulder, Brighton, Castle Rock, Englewood, Lakewood, Littleton, Thornton and Westminster. Those with existing phone numbers using the 303 or 720 area codes will not change. (credit: CBS) The new area code only applies to those getting a new number or phone line. The PUC shared the following facts about the 983 area code change: Telephone numbers, including current area code, will not change. The price of a call, coverage area, or other rates and services will not change due to the overlay. What is a local call now will remain a local call. Customers in the overlay region will continue to dial 10 digits for local calls within and between the overlay area codes, and 1+10 digits for long distance calls. Customers can still dial just three digits to reach 911, as well as 211, 311, 411, 511, 611, 711 or 811 if those are currently available in their community. Find more information about the change on the Colorado Public Utilities Commission’s website.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Potentially Historic Spring Snow Storm Arrives Thursday Night

DENVER (CBS4) – A cold front that originated in Alaska will reach Colorado Thursday night. Before the front arrives, it will be very dry, very warm, and very windy at times causing critical fire danger. The CBS4 Weather Team has declared Thursday a First Alert Weather Day because of fire danger and Friday a First Alert Weather Day because of cold, rain, and snow. Almost the entire state of Colorado has a Red Flag Warning from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday including the Denver metro area. Westerly winds gusting up to 40 mph together with with very dry air and unusually...
DENVER, CO
New Country 99.1

New Country 99.1

Windsor, CO
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

New Country 99.1 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy