(Whitewater Valley)--Two Whitewater Valley counties were counted Tuesday morning as once again having reached the highest level of spread for Covid-19. Those two counties are Union and Franklin. All counties in our area are have now reached moderate, substantial, or high-risk levels. Those risk levels are determined by the number of new cases in the last seven days. Reid Health on Tuesday morning listed only two patients are Covid-19 positive. That number has held steady for weeks.

FRANKLIN, IN ・ 4 DAYS AGO