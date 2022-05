All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Emmy Rossum is a self-proclaimed skin-care obsessive who has armed herself with an array of beauty tools to treat her skin’s needs (when she’s not visiting celebrity facialist Shani Darden’s studio, that is). Accordingly, the actor is diligent about her routines, musing that the only time in her life that she didn’t complete her nighttime skin care was when she went into labor. Her regimen includes a cocktail of hydrators, always sunscreen, and a firming neck cream. “Having clear skin and having hydrated skin just really makes me feel confident—way more than even makeup,” she says.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 4 DAYS AGO