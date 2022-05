ATLANTA — Georgia continues to see record-breaking voting turnout with just one more day left for early voting ahead of the primary on Tuesday. According to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's Office, as of Wednesday night, more than 565,000 Georgians have voted early, which is a 153% increase from the same point in the early voting period in the 2018 primary election and a 189% increase in the 2020 primary election.

