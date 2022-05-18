ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Carrie Lewis DelRosso wins Republican Pennsylvania Lt. Governor primary; AP projects

By Lauren Rude
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zpPcg_0fiBamLf00

(WHTM) — Carrie Lewis DelRosso, the Pennsylvania State Representative for the 33rd district, has won the Republican primary for Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor, the Associated Press projects.

With 53% of the vote in DelRosso is leading with over 28%.

DelRosso notes on her campaign website that during her time in the state House of Representatives she “brought a spirit of renewal and energy to stretch of Pennsylvania that has been overlooked for too long” and she wants to do the same at Lt. Governor.

According to her website, her campaign focuses on personal liberties, education, illegal immigration, public safety, election integrity, and health insurance costs.

Pennsylvania State House Representative Austin Davis has won the Democratic Party nomination for Lt. Governor, according to the Associated Press.

WTAJ

