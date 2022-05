Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - In-person early voting for the First District Congressional special election primary started today in Olmsted County. Eligible voters can cast their absentee ballots in person at the new Olmsted County Elections Office at 2122 Campus Drive Southeast in Rochester. The hours are 8 AM until 5 PM through Friday of this week and 10 AM through 3 PM on Saturday. In-person voting will also be available at the Elections Office from 8 AM until 5 PM next Monday, which is the final day of absentee voting. The actual primary election will take place next Tuesday.

