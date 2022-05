MURRAY — The Humane Society of Utah is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to arrest and conviction of whoever threw a puppy out of a moving car. On Friday, a 2-month-old long-haired Chihuahua-Pomeranian mix was thrown out of a vehicle near 3300 South and 300 West. The critically injured dog, who has since been named Malin, was found by a woman walking in the area and she took him to a nearby clinic. The puppy was treated by South Salt Lake Animal Services for two broken legs, two fractured ribs and a punctured lung.

MURRAY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO