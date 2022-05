Dearest reader, it is with my greatest honor that I present to you the Viscountess. Bridgerton star Simone Ashley has just arrived at the 2022 Met Gala. The actress was dripping with opulence and glamour as she stepped onto the carpet in front of the Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing a look by Moschino. Her gold and black bustier crop top was paired with a black, satin, A-line maxi skirt, while a matching shawl with an oversized bow attached to the back completed the look. She accessorized with a De Beers diamond choker, which featured a yellow diamond in the middle, as well as drop earrings and a ring from the same brand. Her dark hair was slicked to the side with a gentle finger wave curl and pulled into a low ponytail.

