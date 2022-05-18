UPDATE: North Sioux City laundry facility sees Tuesday morning blaze

Wanting some privacy when you get home? This custom built home on over 4 acres with hard~surface roads was designed to take full advantage of the 180~degree views and is located in desirable Plymouth County. It was custom built in 1998 and had only 2 owners. The landscaped yard features full multi~zone irrigation with native trees and grasses as well as a fire pit. Covered front porch with room for a hammock. The interior features neutral colors and custom woodwork with 2x6 construction, solid hardwood floors and 6 panel solid hardwood doors. Great room has vaulted ceiling, gas log fireplace, lots of builtins, and enough room for a piano, just repainted. Traditional formal dining with multi level ceiling. Gourmet kitchen features newer granite, backsplash, island, StarMark cabinets, new hardware, desk area, pantry, gas stove, lots of preparation areas, and access to 4 season sunroom. The 4 season room has all season windows, knotty cedar ceiling, slate flooring, energy~efficient wood burning stove and access to the deck (12x12) just refinished with outdoor speakers. Master bedroom on main floor, recently painted, with 7 x 8 WIC, one wall with cedar and updated bath with new granite, dbl sink, and custom tile shower. Two more bedrooms and a full bathroom on this level. The front bedroom would make a great office with barrel ceiling, window seat, WIC. Main floor laundry. Loft area has the best views, two double closets and french doors. Lower level finished with family room with wet bar, media room, 5th bedroom, full bath with hickory vanity, tile floor, tile shower, a work out room, a game room and tornado shelter room. Lots of living spaces for all!! In floor heat in basement. Pella windows, heat pump with boiler back up, 1000 gallon propane tank. 1124 sq ft garage with in floor heat. 32 X 38 steel outbuilding with cement floor and 12` doors. Plymouth County taxes, Hinton schools. Property backs up to a forest of walnut trees with abundant wildlife to enjoy!!!

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO