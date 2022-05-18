“She Hulk” Is Finally Unveiled

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are buzzing at the moment thanks to the first trailer for She-Hulk's new Disney+ series, but it also contained a surprise for wrestling fans. That's because at one point Tatiana Maslaney's Jennifer Walters is seen going on several dates, and one of her dates is none other than former WWE Superstar David Otunga. Otunga would confirm his role in the show on Twitter, and you'll be able to watch Otunga make his She-Hulk series debut when the show launches on Disney+ on August 17th.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO