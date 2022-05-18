Linda Diane Wilcox, 1961–2022

On May 12, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) released its 2022 almond forecast estimating the California almond crop will be 4% lower than 2021, meaning there will be about 100 million fewer pounds produced in the Golden State. That’s despite an 3.7% increase in bearing acreage to a record high 1.37 million acres. The price per pound was $1.76 in 2021 down from $4 in 2014. One report said prices are around $1.42 per pound this spring. The 2.80 billion pounds would be 4% lower than last year’s production of 2.92 billion pounds. Forecasted yield is 2,040 pounds per acre, 8% lower than the 2021 yield of 2,210 pounds per acre.

