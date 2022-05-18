ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visalia, CA

Linda Diane Wilcox, 1961–2022

By The Sun-Gazette Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLinda Diane Wilcox passed away on May 8, 2022. She...

David Cordiero, 75

David Cordiero of Visalia, Calif., passed away on May 3, 2022. He was 75 years old. Arrangements provided by Smith Family Chapel, Exeter, Calif. Online condolences may be sent to smithfamilychapel.com.
VISALIA, CA
Deborah Lee Ward, 1955–2022

Deborah Lee Ward of Exeter, Calif., passed away May 7, 2022. She was 66 years old. Deborah was born on Dec. 18, 1955 in Modesto, Calif. to Fred and Elizabeth Fairbanks. Arrangements by Smith Family Chapel, Exeter. Online condolences: smithfamilychapel.com.
EXETER, CA
Delano L. Peterson, 1933–2022

Delano L. Peterson of Exeter, Calif., passed away May 10, 2022. He was 88 years old. Delano was born on July 1, 1933 to Leo and Ellen Peterson. Arrangements by Smith Family Chapel, Exeter. Online Condolences: smithfamilychapel.com.
EXETER, CA
Marc Andre Tyler, 1988–2022

Marc Andre Tyler passed away suddenly on April 22, 2022. He was 33 years old. He was born on May 24, 1988 in Lindsay, Calif. to Melvin and Linda Tyler. He graduated from Exeter Union High School in 2006. Marc will be greatly remembered for his fierce loyalty and his...
EXETER, CA
Porterville blaze burns 25 acres near resort

PORTERVILLE – Monday afternoon, Tulare County Fire officials were called to a fire in Porterville that eventually jumped the Tule River and began to burn toward several homes. As of Monday night the fire was 100% contained. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office just after 1 p.m. on...
PORTERVILLE, CA
The scoop on Visalia’s latest ice cream shop

VISALIA – Here’s a news scoop: The best ice cream on the planet, according to some restaurant guides, is coming to Visalia. Visalians Cali and Brandon Sorensen will be opening a Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream & Yogurt walk-up parlor next to the new Dave’s Hot Chicken restaurant in front of the Sequoia Mall. Both franchises will be located in the former Mainland Skate building being renovated into four quick serve restaurants. Property owner Fung Lee moved his Mainland Skate store to the Visalia Mall and will lease the building to the ice cream shop, chicken restaurant as well as a pizza place and a sandwich store.
Two More Towns

Column titled “Farm Towns—Again,” I said I’d keep you informed of my progress finding words to unravel a slippery piece of writing promoting one Westlands farmer as the hope for our future. Approximately 2 billion words in 10 drafts have gone under the bridge, but I’m almost there.
LINDSAY, CA
District Attorney’s office arrests 11 for alleged welfare fraud

TULARE COUNTY – With over $200,000 in welfare fraud reported to date in 2022, criminal investigators from the District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigations are kept busy. And last week 11 people in Tulare County were arrested for allegedly collecting $90,334 in aid. The following individuals were arrested and...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
Fast-growing local company asks community to invest in quesadillas

VISALIA – Most small businesses understand the importance of being invested in their community, but Visalia’s Quesadilla Gorilla has also found a way to have their community invest in their business. Named one of the fastest growing businesses in the nation by Fortune Magazine just three years ago,...
VISALIA, CA
Record tax revenues help Visalia keep up with inflation

The Visalia City Council continued to hear good news about growing revenues at its second budget preview on May 16. Finance director Rene Nagel showed the council members how the city’s property tax has increased 61% in the last decade and is projected to top $30 million in annual revenue by the end of the 2023-24 fiscal year. Sales tax has doubled over the last decade and is projected to reach $45 million by the end of 2023-24. Visalia approves its budget biannually.
VISALIA, CA
CARB environmental plan proposes phasing out gas appliances, could increase electric costs

SACRAMENTO – Nearly 69% of homes in Tulare County would be affected by a recent draft plan to achieve carbon neutrality in California by 2045. The ambitious plan was released by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) on May 10 and includes the phasing out of all gas stoves and furnaces inside homes and buildings, which would potentially force over 95,000 homes in the county to find different and likely more expensive sources of fuel.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
CA’s top crop is cracking under the stress of dry winters

On May 12, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) released its 2022 almond forecast estimating the California almond crop will be 4% lower than 2021, meaning there will be about 100 million fewer pounds produced in the Golden State. That’s despite an 3.7% increase in bearing acreage to a record high 1.37 million acres. The price per pound was $1.76 in 2021 down from $4 in 2014. One report said prices are around $1.42 per pound this spring. The 2.80 billion pounds would be 4% lower than last year’s production of 2.92 billion pounds. Forecasted yield is 2,040 pounds per acre, 8% lower than the 2021 yield of 2,210 pounds per acre.
TULARE COUNTY, CA

