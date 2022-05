Sttrawberry picking is a fun and educational activity for families to enjoy where both adults and children will learn more about where food comes from and bring healthy fruits into their diets! NYC and its surroundings have many U-pick farm options while also offering other forms of entertainment like having a picnic, feeding farm animals and hayrides. It is recommended to call before you visit the farm to make sure it’s open due to the weather and there is ripe fruit available.

