ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Who’s Ready To Camp In An Awesome Texas Covered Wagon This Summer?

By Leo
Mix 97.9 FM
Mix 97.9 FM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This might be the most TEXAS thing you do this summer. Camping is second nature here in Texas. So many awesome places to camp and go stay at. But, this might be one of the most unique camping trips around in the Lone Star State!. WAGON CAMPING AT SILVER...

mix979fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mix 97.9 FM

Tired Of The West Texas Heat? Move Here Instead!

It's been a much warmer than average Spring in West Texas. Record-tying temperatures in the lower 100s for a week or so have everyone scrambling for relief in the pool, air conditioning whether it's at home or doing some shopping... And so many being good neighbors checking on one another making sure everyone's got fans and air conditioning and water etc. And heaven help the home or business where the air conditioning goes on the fritz and you have to call the repairman. We've been waiting for a new compressor for our ac units at the radio stations for over a week, and we're told they are on backorder. So our Boss has the office staff mostly working from home while we wait for the part we need. Thankfully the studio units are still working so we can come in and do shows on the air. There IS relief in sight though as high temperatures over the weekend drop from the 100s into the upper 80s on Saturday and low to mid-70s on Sunday.
WEST, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

5 Quick Getaways For Memorial Day Weekend

Memorial Day weekend is quickly approaching, some people like to stay home to hang out and bbq and some like to getaway. Before we get to the getaway spots, let's remember why we celebrate the weekend. Memorial Day is a day to honor those who have lost their lives defending this great nation we live in.
LUBBOCK, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Mix 97.9 FM

Midland, TX
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
259K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 97.9 FM is the Basins home for the best music of the 80s, 90s and today and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mix979fm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy