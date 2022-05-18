Pin Oak v Pershing

After years of arduous work, on Wednesday, May 4, the seniors at St. John’s finally completed their last day of high school. They arrived at school that morning, proudly displaying their college shirts and taking pictures on The Quad for the last time as high school students. At St. John’s, there is a grassy area of campus referred to as The Quad, and it is a longstanding tradition that only seniors may step foot on this sacred space. In fact, it is rumored that if a non-senior walks on The Quad, they will not graduate from St. John’s, so students take the rule very seriously.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO