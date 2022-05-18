ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellaire, TX

Pin Oak v Pershing

thebuzzmagazines.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePin Oak and Pershing Middle School baseball teams battled it out on the field in a game played at Episcopal High School. Pershing won 6-1, with eighth grader Lawson Behan striking out 13 batters. Families and fans enjoyed watching the...

thebuzzmagazines.com

Comments / 0

Related
thebuzzmagazines.com

The Perks of Being a Senior (or Almost a Senior) at SJS

After years of arduous work, on Wednesday, May 4, the seniors at St. John’s finally completed their last day of high school. They arrived at school that morning, proudly displaying their college shirts and taking pictures on The Quad for the last time as high school students. At St. John’s, there is a grassy area of campus referred to as The Quad, and it is a longstanding tradition that only seniors may step foot on this sacred space. In fact, it is rumored that if a non-senior walks on The Quad, they will not graduate from St. John’s, so students take the rule very seriously.
HOUSTON, TX
thebuzzmagazines.com

Event Roundup: What to Look Forward to This Weekend

Click the Buzz Me button to receive email notifications when this writer publishes a new article or a new article in this column is published. Happy Friday! With temps in the 90s, it’s been a hot week, and it’s shaping up to be a hot weekend. So grab a cold water bottle, and make your way to one of these fun weekend happenings:
HOUSTON, TX
thebuzzmagazines.com

Speakers’ Series: Celebrating Asian American & Pacific Islander Month

May is Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month! Join media expert Chau Nguyen and Professor Son Mai, Ph.D. of Midland College as they tell stories of the Vietnamese American migration experience in Texas. The event is Thursday, May 19, from 5:00 - 6:30 p.m., at The Heritage Society, 1100 Bagby Street. Enjoy appetizers from Jenni’s Noodle House, wine, music, and poetry. We would like to thank Houston Area Women’s Center, UH-Downtown’s History Department, and Midland College for their support in sharing Houston’s heritages.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy