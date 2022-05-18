ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Eagles claim WR Josh Hammonds off of waivers

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
With the Eagles always looking to add talent and explosiveness to the roster, Philadelphia added another wide receiver, claiming former Jaguars wide receiver Josh Hammond off of waivers.

The Jaguars recently cut Hammond after their own rookie minicamp and signed three other players.

Hammond, 23, signed with the Jaguars in 2022 after going undrafted out of Florida in 2020, and his only NFL action came last season when he played in two games, logging 13 official snaps.

The Eagles now have 12 receivers on their 90-man roster.

The Spun

Dan Orlovsky Names Team To Beat In NFC East

We're still a few months away from the start of the regular season, but ESPN's Dan Orlovsky has already named the "team to beat" in the NFC East. According to Orlovsky, the Philadelphia Eagles are the best team in the NFC East heading into the fall. Orlovsky labeled the Eagles...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
CBS Sports

Deion Sanders fires back at Nick Saban after Alabama coach claimed Jackson State paid top recruit $1 million

Alabama coach Nick Saban set fire to college football's offseason on Wednesday night by flat-out claiming Texas A&M "bought" every player on its team through name, image and likeness (NIL) deals. However, the Aggies weren't the only ones in Saban's crosshairs during a nearly 7-minute, wide-ranging rant on NIL. Jackson State and coach Deion Sanders were also targeted when Saban said the Tigers paid a recruit seven figures to sign a National Letter of Intent.
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Arch Manning Reveals If He Has A Favorite School

Through his intensive and highly-publicized recruitment process, it appears five-star QB Arch Manning has narrowed his college options down to three schools: Texas, Alabama and Georgia. But if Manning has a leading favorite for his collegiate landing spot, he's yet to make it known to the public. “I really have...
FOOTBALL
