Eagles claim WR Josh Hammonds off of waivers

With the Eagles always looking to add talent and explosiveness to the roster, Philadelphia added another wide receiver, claiming former Jaguars wide receiver Josh Hammond off of waivers.

The Jaguars recently cut Hammond after their own rookie minicamp and signed three other players.

Hammond, 23, signed with the Jaguars in 2022 after going undrafted out of Florida in 2020, and his only NFL action came last season when he played in two games, logging 13 official snaps.

The Eagles now have 12 receivers on their 90-man roster.