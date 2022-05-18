ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookesmith, TX

Class of 2022 Brookesmith High School graduates

By Derrick Stuckly
brownwoodnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Brookesmith High School Class of...

www.brownwoodnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
brownwoodnews.com

Brookesmith fourth graders present award to librarian

Mr. Moore’s 4th grade students present Librarian Ms. Teresa Contreras with personal letters of appreciation. and a card in recognition of her revitalization of the school library. Ms. Contreras is a retired public school. employee who has served as an aide, teacher, cafeteria manager and librarian. She is delighted...
BROOKESMITH, TX
WFAA

Some North Texas school districts are moving to 4-day school weeks

TEXAS, USA — Over the last couple of years amid the COVID-19 pandemic, North Texas schools have faced staff shortages, virtual learning and attendance challenges, and canceled extracurricular activities. Now, some North Texas schools have decided to move from the traditional five-day school weeks to four-day weeks for the...
MINERAL WELLS, TX
brownwoodnews.com

James Crow Legacy Scholarship recipients

Brownwood High School recipients of the 2022 James Crow Legacy Scholarships are Luke Moss, Victoria Ramos, Mia McCorkle and Brandon Still, who are pictured with David and Melissa Crow.
BROWNWOOD, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brookesmith, TX
Local
Texas Education
brownwoodnews.com

Chamber Presents Annual Community Awards

The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held its 116th Annual Membership Banquet on Friday night. In a change of venue and format, the event began with a reception inside the Depot (sponsored by Hometown Liquor), where the crowd was entertained by the Flying Ivories Dueling Pianos. This year’s Leadership Brownwood...
BROWNWOOD, TX
fox44news.com

Killeen ISD student held after teacher threatened

Killeen, Tx (FOX 44) – A 19-year-old Killeen Independent School District student remained in the Bell County Jail Monday on charges of terroristic threat of a public servant. Samuel Gavin Malveaux was arrested by Killeen ISD Police on Friday morning, and booked into the jail shortly before noon. Killeen...
KILLEEN, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Bangs City Council new members take oath

Bangs City Council welcomed three new members Friday at Bangs City Hall. Those sworn into office were Waymond Sheppard, Greg Parrott, and William Loyd. All three of the new Bangs City Council members had similar goals. First, all three of them agreed that city administrators were needed, and that is...
BANGS, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Taylor County launches rental assistance program

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Taylor County has launched a new rental relief program for residents who qualify. The program, which will be temporary, is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act enacted by President Joe Biden to offset the financial burden of the COVID-19 pandemic. Anyone who wishes to take part in the program […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschool#Brookesmith High School
brownwoodnews.com

Brown County 4-H News: May 19

May 30 – Extension Office Closed for Memorial Day. June 6 – 10 – State 4-H Roundup, College Station, TX. 28 – State Steer/Heifer Validation 9am – 11am at Bob Clarks Pens. DISTRICT 7 4-H HORSE SHOW. The District 7 4-H Horse Show will be...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

1,633 ballots cast in early voting for runoff election

Early voting in the May 24 runoff election for county races concluded Friday with a total of 1,633 ballots cast during the week. Friday’s turnout of 423 votes was the largest of the week, followed by 354 on Thursday, 296 on Monday, 288 on Tuesday and 272 on Wednesday.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
brady-today.com

Animal Control Issues Draw Large Crowd to Tuesday's Council Meeting

The Brady City Council held their regular meeting on Tuesday night at the Municipal Court building. A large crowd was on hand as Mayor Groves opened the meeting at 6PM. Council member Jay May was not present. Council began by approving the consent agenda as listed and a proclamation declaring...
BRADY, TX
colemantoday.com

Fire at Rockwood in South Coleman County - Under Control

As of 3:57 pm, the Santa Anna Fire Department reported that the fire in Rockwood has been "knocked down" and they are in mopping up, meaning the fire has been brought under control. Great job Santa Anna Fire Department!. As of 3:45 pm Wednesday, Santa Anna Volunteer Fire Department and...
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
FOX West Texas

West Texas Weekend calendar of events, May 20-22

TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene to do with your friends and family. (Editor's note: With the Mesquite Heat fire burning in the Big Country, contact venues ahead of time to see if events have been canceled or rescheduled)
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

LIVE!: SAPD's Public Information Officer Richard Espinoza

The San Angelo Public Information Officer or, PIO, Richard Espinoza sits down with the LIVE! crew to discuss the San Angelo Police Department with San Angelo LIVE!'s Yantis Green. Subscribe to the LIVE! Daily. The LIVE! Daily is the "newspaper to your email" for San Angelo. Each content-packed edition has...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Texas Forest Service: Wildfires Continue to Threaten Lives & Property

AUSTIN – The Mesquite Heat wildfire south of Abilene continues to burn while crews fight to contain it Friday after almost 10,000 acres burned off U.S. 277 near the community of View.  Officials report some 27 homes have been destroyed by the wildfire.   Here's the latest from the Texas A&M Forest Service on wildfires across the state:  Texas A&M Forest Service fire resources responded to 10 new wildfires that burned 621.5 acres across the state yesterday. Crews continued suppression operations on several carryover wildfires, and are currently working on 9 wildfire across the state…
TEXAS STATE
brownwoodnews.com

Early voting total at 1,210 ballots cast heading into final day

Early voting total at 1,210 ballots cast heading into final day. Thursday marked the highest output of voters in early voting for the May 24 runoff county elections thus far, with 354 going to poll. Heading into the final day of early voting, 1,210 votes have been cast. Early voting...
BROWNWOOD, TX
inforney.com

Fire crews continue to battle wildfires in Hill Country and Western Plains

(The Center Square) – A mandatory evacuation remains in place in southern Taylor County as fire crews battle nine active wildfires in Taylor, Wilbarger, Llano, Hamilton, Schleicher, Kimble and San Saba counties. There are currently 250 firefighters from the Texas A&M Forest Service and 190 personnel from out of...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy