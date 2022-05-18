Class of 2022 Brookesmith High School graduates

AUSTIN – The Mesquite Heat wildfire south of Abilene continues to burn while crews fight to contain it Friday after almost 10,000 acres burned off U.S. 277 near the community of View. Officials report some 27 homes have been destroyed by the wildfire. Here's the latest from the Texas A&M Forest Service on wildfires across the state: Texas A&M Forest Service fire resources responded to 10 new wildfires that burned 621.5 acres across the state yesterday. Crews continued suppression operations on several carryover wildfires, and are currently working on 9 wildfire across the state…

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO