Class of 2022 Brookesmith High School graduates

Mr. Moore’s 4th grade students present Librarian Ms. Teresa Contreras with personal letters of appreciation. and a card in recognition of her revitalization of the school library. Ms. Contreras is a retired public school. employee who has served as an aide, teacher, cafeteria manager and librarian. She is delighted...
TEXAS, USA — Over the last couple of years amid the COVID-19 pandemic, North Texas schools have faced staff shortages, virtual learning and attendance challenges, and canceled extracurricular activities. Now, some North Texas schools have decided to move from the traditional five-day school weeks to four-day weeks for the...
The Brownwood High School Class of 2022 will graduate at 7 p.m. Friday, May 27 at Gordon Wood Stadium with valedictorian Weston Burns and salutatorian Olivia Fowler leading the charge. Burns is the son of Matt and Laci Burns and is bound for Texas A&M University, while Fowler is the...
The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held its 116th Annual Membership Banquet on Friday night. In a change of venue and format, the event began with a reception inside the Depot (sponsored by Hometown Liquor), where the crowd was entertained by the Flying Ivories Dueling Pianos. This year’s Leadership Brownwood...
Killeen, Tx (FOX 44) – A 19-year-old Killeen Independent School District student remained in the Bell County Jail Monday on charges of terroristic threat of a public servant. Samuel Gavin Malveaux was arrested by Killeen ISD Police on Friday morning, and booked into the jail shortly before noon. Killeen...
Bangs City Council welcomed three new members Friday at Bangs City Hall. Those sworn into office were Waymond Sheppard, Greg Parrott, and William Loyd. All three of the new Bangs City Council members had similar goals. First, all three of them agreed that city administrators were needed, and that is...
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Taylor County has launched a new rental relief program for residents who qualify. The program, which will be temporary, is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act enacted by President Joe Biden to offset the financial burden of the COVID-19 pandemic. Anyone who wishes to take part in the program […]
May 30 – Extension Office Closed for Memorial Day. June 6 – 10 – State 4-H Roundup, College Station, TX. 28 – State Steer/Heifer Validation 9am – 11am at Bob Clarks Pens. DISTRICT 7 4-H HORSE SHOW. The District 7 4-H Horse Show will be...
A number of firefighters and crews from North Texas have been deployed to assist as gusty winds fuel wildfires near Abilene and Wichita Falls. According to the Texas Wildfire Incident Response System, there were 22 active wildfires in Texas that have consumed more than 66 square miles or 42,000 acres as of Friday.
Early voting in the May 24 runoff election for county races concluded Friday with a total of 1,633 ballots cast during the week. Friday’s turnout of 423 votes was the largest of the week, followed by 354 on Thursday, 296 on Monday, 288 on Tuesday and 272 on Wednesday.
The Brady City Council held their regular meeting on Tuesday night at the Municipal Court building. A large crowd was on hand as Mayor Groves opened the meeting at 6PM. Council member Jay May was not present. Council began by approving the consent agenda as listed and a proclamation declaring...
As of 3:57 pm, the Santa Anna Fire Department reported that the fire in Rockwood has been "knocked down" and they are in mopping up, meaning the fire has been brought under control. Great job Santa Anna Fire Department!. As of 3:45 pm Wednesday, Santa Anna Volunteer Fire Department and...
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Texas film director Brock Cravy alleges the Brown County Sheriff’s Office displayed anti-LGBTQ sentiments towards a pride film festival he is organizing in the city of Brownwood. Cravy is organizing the pride of Texas Film Festival in the smallest town in Texas to ever hold...
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene to do with your friends and family. (Editor's note: With the Mesquite Heat fire burning in the Big Country, contact venues ahead of time to see if events have been canceled or rescheduled)
The San Angelo Public Information Officer or, PIO, Richard Espinoza sits down with the LIVE! crew to discuss the San Angelo Police Department with San Angelo LIVE!'s Yantis Green. Subscribe to the LIVE! Daily. The LIVE! Daily is the "newspaper to your email" for San Angelo. Each content-packed edition has...
AUSTIN – The Mesquite Heat wildfire south of Abilene continues to burn while crews fight to contain it Friday after almost 10,000 acres burned off U.S. 277 near the community of View. Officials report some 27 homes have been destroyed by the wildfire.
Here's the latest from the Texas A&M Forest Service on wildfires across the state:
Texas A&M Forest Service fire resources responded to 10 new wildfires that burned 621.5 acres across the state yesterday. Crews continued suppression operations on several carryover wildfires, and are currently working on 9 wildfire across the state…
Early voting total at 1,210 ballots cast heading into final day. Thursday marked the highest output of voters in early voting for the May 24 runoff county elections thus far, with 354 going to poll. Heading into the final day of early voting, 1,210 votes have been cast. Early voting...
(The Center Square) – A mandatory evacuation remains in place in southern Taylor County as fire crews battle nine active wildfires in Taylor, Wilbarger, Llano, Hamilton, Schleicher, Kimble and San Saba counties. There are currently 250 firefighters from the Texas A&M Forest Service and 190 personnel from out of...
Comments / 0