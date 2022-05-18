SpaceX satellite launch: 10 stunning photos captured by skygazers

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying more than 50 Starlink satellites early Wednesday from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center, according to WFTV.

Skygazers took to social media to share photos of the launch with the hashtags #SpaceX and #SpaceXLaunch. Here are some of our favorites:

Space X IN SPACE - FEBRUARY 8: In this handout photo provided by SpaceX, a Tesla roadster launched from the Falcon Heavy rocket with a dummy driver named "Starman" heads towards Mars. (Photo by SpaceX via Getty Images) (Handout/Getty Images)

©2022 Cox Media Group