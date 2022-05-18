ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

SpaceX satellite launch: 10 stunning photos captured by skygazers

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZKdFV_0fiBCpou00

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying more than 50 Starlink satellites early Wednesday from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center, according to WFTV.

Skygazers took to social media to share photos of the launch with the hashtags #SpaceX and #SpaceXLaunch. Here are some of our favorites:

1. @mdcainjr, Twitter

3. @Zshauladventure, Twitter

4. @the_space_nut, Instagram

5. @Astronaut_87, Twitter

6. @stevenmadow, Instagram

7. @8_plamison, Twitter

8. @ShonaDPrice, Twitter

9. @RocketCaley, Twitter

10. @jules_carneiro, Instagram

Space X IN SPACE - FEBRUARY 8: In this handout photo provided by SpaceX, a Tesla roadster launched from the Falcon Heavy rocket with a dummy driver named "Starman" heads towards Mars. (Photo by SpaceX via Getty Images) (Handout/Getty Images)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Bay News 9

SpaceX executes Starlink launch in under 24 hours

Continuing its increasingly faster turnaround times for launches, California-based SpaceX on Saturday did its second launch in 24 hours of Starlink satellites. The company successfully launched 53 satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Friday. While reusability is key for SpaceX, Saturday’s launch featured a brand new first...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Helicopter catches rocket falling from space

A satellite launch startup used a helicopter to catch a rocket booster as it fell to Earth on Tuesday, in a first-of-its kind manoeuvre.The midair recovery took place off the coast of New Zealand, shortly after Rocket Lab’s stage-one booster Electron delivered 34 satellites to orbit.A Sikorsky S-92 helicopter used a hook to grab the rocket’s parachute line, however it was forced to let it go due to safety reasons.The rocket then fell into the Pacific Ocean where it was collected by a waiting boat. Rocket Lab foudner Peter Beck described the task of catching a rocket with a helicopter...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Space.com

Boeing's Starliner remains on track for crucial Thursday launch to space station

Boeing's Starliner astronaut taxi remains on track to launch on a crucial test flight to the International Space Station on Thursday (May 19). Teams with NASA, Boeing and United Launch Alliance (ULA) held a launch readiness review today (May 17) for Orbital Flight Test-2 (OFT-2), which will send an uncrewed Starliner on a shakeout cruise to the orbiting lab. Everything went well, keeping Starliner on course to lift off atop a ULA Atlas V rocket on Thursday at 6:54 p.m. EDT (2254 GMT) from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNET

Every Major Space Event in 2022: NASA's Moon Mission, SpaceX Launches, Meteor Showers and More

The year 2021 was historic for space exploration. In just 365 days, we witnessed the genesis of trailblazing achievements such as the launch of the James Webb Space Telescope, SpaceX's Inspiration 4, which remarkably sent civilians into outer space, and the applause-filled sendoff of NASA's planetary defense prototype, DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test), to name just a few.
ASTRONOMY
Ars Technica

After losing contact with its helicopter, NASA put the entire Mars mission on hold

The achievement of powered flight on another world is one of the great spaceflight feats of the last decade. Since its first brief hop on April 19, 2021, the Mars Ingenuity helicopter has subsequently made an additional 27 flights, traveling nearly 7 km across the surface of the red planet and scouting ahead of NASA's Perseverance rover. It has wildly exceeded the expectations and hopes of its scientists and engineers.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IFLScience

NASA Reveals What The First Mission To Send Two Astronauts To Mars May Look Like

NASA has formally started the process of envisaging the first crewed missions to Mars, including soliciting input from academics and international and industry partners in addition to their own staff. “We will develop this blueprint, and practice it on the Moon, with the goal of demonstrating it on Mars,” said NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy in a recent high-level workshop.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Cain
CNET

See the ISS, a Spacecraft and a Blazing Meteor in One Incredible Video

The Axiom-1 mission -- the first fully private crew to visit the International Space Station -- splashed down on Earth on board a SpaceX Crew Dragon on April 26. During that return journey, a camera meant to track meteors caught sight of the spacecraft, the ISS and a blazing fireball all at the same time. Wow.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Virgin Orbit will launch military satellites for National Reconnaissance Office and UK on milestone flight

The U.S. National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) will launch a joint mission with the United Kingdom's Ministry of Defence on Virgin Orbit's first-ever launch from the UK. The collaboration will see the government military organizations working together on two "Prometheus 2" cubesats, which will launch among nine international rideshares from Spaceport Cornwall (in coastal southwestern England) as soon as summertime.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rocket#Starlink Satellites#Kennedy Space Center#Wftv#Mdcainjr#The Falcon 9#Zshauladventure#Fh#Instagram View
BBC

Nasa InSight: 'Marsquake' mission in its last months

The seismometer on Nasa's InSight probe will keep listening for Marsquakes even as other systems on the mission have to shut down due to declining power levels. The spacecraft has just detected a Magnitude 5 tremor - the biggest event yet in its three years of operation on the Red Planet.
ASTRONOMY
Interesting Engineering

A SpaceX Falcon Heavy will launch the heaviest satellite in history early next year

SpaceX will launch the heaviest commercial geostationary satellite ever aboard a Falcon Heavy rocket early next year, following several delays. Earlier this month, SpaceX customer EchoStar announced satellite builder Maxar Technologies had delayed the delivery of the much-anticipated Jupiter-3, which had been scheduled to launch near the end of the year.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
TechCrunch

Watch Boeing’s make it or break it Starliner launch today

After years of setbacks and technical snafus, Boeing’s Starliner orbital spacecraft is returning to the launch pad. The aerospace giant will conduct a second test flight of the spacecraft on Thursday, as the company seeks to stay competitive in the growing space industry and loosen SpaceX’s emerging monopoly on crewed missions to the International Space Station.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
FOXBusiness

ISS-bound Boeing Starliner successfully launches after 2 previous failed attempts

Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft successfully launched into orbit Thursday evening from Cape Canaveral on its way to the International Space Station, NASA said. The unmanned spacecraft carrying around 800 pounds of cargo is expected to dock at the ISS around 7:10 p.m. ET Friday, NASA explained in a post-launch briefing. The hatch will be opened Saturday morning.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
36K+
Followers
70K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy