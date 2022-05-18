ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

US Soccer Federation to pay men’s, women’s teams equally

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yxMWD_0fiBBRnN00

The governing body for the U.S. soccer teams has come to an agreement that will pay both the men’s and women’s teams equally.

The U.S. Soccer Federation announced separate collective bargaining agreements with the unions for both the men’s and women’s national teams that are in effect through December 2028, The Associated Press reported.

The men’s agreement had expired in December 2018 while the women’s expired at the end of March but they continued to hold discussions after the federation and the players settled a gender discrimination lawsuit filed by some players in 2019.

The settlement required that all sides would agree to contracts that would equalize pay and bonuses.

The biggest point of contention was the prize money won from the World Cup. The payout is based on how far a team advances. The women won back-to-back World Cup titles but differences in FIFA prize money meant they received less money than the male winners.

Now the FIFA prize money will be pooled for the Men’s World Cup in 2022 and the Women’s World Cup in 2023 and again in 2026 and 2027.

The men’s team will be playing in the World Cup starting Nov. 21 in Qatar, The New York Times reported.

Each player will get the same payout from the pooled funds after the federation takes its cut.

U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone called the agreement “historic” and a first for the sport, the Times reported.

FIFA will pay out a total of $440 million for the 2022 men’s World Cup. The president of FIFA, Gianni Infantino, has proposed that the organization double the women’s prize money to $60 million for the 2023 World Cup after the slate of teams was increased to 32.

Players will also get identical game bonuses for lesser tournaments and the same appearance fees and payments for all exhibition games.

The AP said other agreements in the discussion include:

  • Men’s team members will get child care covered going forward. Women’s team members had child care for more than 25 years.
  • Male and female players both will get portions of commercial revenue for USSF-controlled match ticket sales.
  • Bonuses for sellouts.
  • Both teams will get a portion of broadcast, partner and sponsor revenue.
  • Players will get a 401(k) plan with a 5% match.

The settlement reached earlier this year — which marked the end of a 6-year legal battle — required the USSF to pay $24 million, with $22 million paid to players and a $2 million fund that will help players in their post-soccer careers and charitable donations to grow women’s soccer programs, the AP reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Megan Rapinoe Is ‘Incredibly Proud’ After U.S. Women’s Soccer Win Fight For Equal Pay

“Thank you to so many who have come before and who are here now. Incredibly proud today.,” said U.S. soccer icon Megan Rapinoe on Wednesday (May 18), the same day that the United States Soccer Federation announced a new collective bargaining agreement that established equal pay for the U.S. women’s national team. Megan, 36, retweeted a threat by Becky Sauerbrunn that gave thanks to all the women “who led and continue to lead the fight for equal pay across sports and everyday life.”
FIFA
CBS Boston

Keller @ Large: Women's Soccer Pay Agreement Spotlights Gender Wage Gap

BOSTON - It's a deal unprecedented in the world of big-time soccer - a new collective bargaining agreement with the U.S. Soccer Federation that provides equal pay for the men's and far-more-successful women's teams.The U.S. women won their most recent World Cup in 2019, but by then, they were already three years into the battle for pay equity that led to today."We came together as laborers; we had negotiations with our employers; and we came out at the end of it," said women's national team forward Margaret Purce, who played for Harvard and the Boston Breakers. "And everybody was really...
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gianni Infantino
Reuters

IOC wants Beijing figure skating medal ceremony as soon as possible

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, May 20 (Reuters) - The International Olympic Committee has told anti-doping bodies it wants a quick resolution of a drugs scandal involving teenage Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva at the Beijing 2022 Olympics so that a delayed medals ceremony can proceed. Valieva failed a doping test at the...
SPORTS
Reuters

Landmark U.S. pay deal may inspire sponsors too

NEW YORK, May 19 (Reuters) - After reaching a landmark agreement for equal pay, sponsor dollars could be the next major boost for the United States' four-times World Cup champion women's team. The U.S. national men's and women's soccer team players will receive equal prize money, including at World Cups,...
FIFA
The Spun

Look: Alex Morgan Reacts To Big U.S. Soccer Announcement

U.S. Soccer announced on Wednesday that a new collective bargaining agreement will go into effect this June. This new CBA includes an equal split of World Cup bonuses for the men's and women's national soccer team. A few hours after the new CBA was announced, USWNT star Alex Morgan went...
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Soccer Federation#U S Soccer Federation#Sex Discrimination#The Associated Press#The Men S World Cup#The New York Times
Washington Examiner

'Equal pay' between men's and women's sports leagues would bankrupt both

The absurdity of the “equal pay” narrative in U.S. soccer only begets more absurdity. Now, professor Amy Bass thinks the NBA and WNBA should bankrupt themselves. Writing for CNN, Bass plays the usual misleading notes about the alleged pay disparities between the men’s and women’s national soccer teams. She complains that the women earned less money for winning the World Cup than the men do for their below-average performances, even though the women were paid more between 2010 and 2018 than the men.
FIFA
The Guardian

US Soccer’s historic equal pay deal represents a hard-won peace

Expensive peace, certainly. But a peace without which US Soccer was never going to progress. The slogan US Soccer has tried to push for many years is “One Nation, One Team”. That’s difficult to take to heart when women’s team advocates openly mock the men’s lack of World Cup success and men’s team advocates fire back with constant reminders that the women lose to men’s youth teams.
MLS
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
36K+
Followers
70K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy