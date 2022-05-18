ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Figuring out the end of the bench

By bcabraham
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith another NBA season affected by COVID-19, the depth of NBA teams was put to the test. Particularly in early January, teams had to sign a record of G League Players to 10-day hardship contracts to have enough available bodies to avoid as many game postponements as possible. The Grizzlies, like...

Hoops Rumors

Heat’s P.J. Tucker undergoing MRI on left knee

Heat forward P.J. Tucker, who has been battling minor injuries throughout the postseason, left Thursday’s Game 2 loss to Boston early in the second half due to a left knee contusion and will undergo an MRI on that knee on Friday morning, tweets Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. According...
MIAMI, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Razorbacks Rally! Arkansas qualifies for NCAA Championships after massive day

The Arkansas men’s golf team entered the final day of the Columbus Regional on the outside of qualifying for the NCAA Championships. They finished the day moving ahead. The Razorbacks shot a 3-under par for the day, leapfrogging East Tennessee State and San Francisco to finish fourth in the 13-team Regional. Arkansas finished the tournament at 7-over par for the week, three shots behind third-place Ohio State and 17 shots behind Oklahoma State and Georgia Tech, which tied for first. The top-five finishing teams advanced to the Championships, with ETSU joining the four previous teams. Senior Segundo Oliva Pinto and junior Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira helped the Razorbacks on the last day, each shooting 2-under par. The NCAA Championships run from May 27 to June 1 at Raptor Course in Scottsdale, Arizona.
ARKANSAS STATE
