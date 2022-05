NEWPORT NEWS, VA (WTKR)- Don't expect and empty seat at Captains Park on Friday and Saturday. Don't expect it to be quiet either. Hampton Roads will be treated to two of the best Division III softball teams in the country going head-to-head, both of which call the 757 home. Top-ranked Christopher Newport will hit the field against defending national champion Virginia Wesleyan in the best-of-three NCAA Super Regional in Newport News. The winner gets a ticket to the Division III Women's College World Series in Salem.

