A new poll shows that 60% of RAV4 Hybrid owners are not likely to switch over to RAV Prime or bZ4X in the coming years. You may think that EVs are the unforeseeable future of the automotive industry, however, would you be surprised to know that a lot of hybrid owners do not want to switch over to an EV or even a PHEV? I recently posted a poll on Facebook’s Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Group and asked if RAV4 Hybrid owners would switch over to the RAV Prime or go full EV with the bZ4X. The 2 main options were either, no or yes upgrade to prime or bZ4X.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO