“Say their names…”

A young lady who worked at the Tops Friendly Market on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo spoke about how rude the 911 operator was to her when she was trying to report an active shooting. As the racist gunman walked through the store filming himself shooting Black people, she was hiding, trying to save her own life. She did what most of us would do in that situation if we had access to a phone - call 911. According to Leticia, who worked as an assistant manager at the store, as she was trying to avoid being seen or heard by the mass murderer Payton Gendron, she was able to use a phone to call 911.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO