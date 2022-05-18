ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

“Say their names…”

buffalorising.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA grandmother who volunteered at the local soup kitchen. A brave security guard and...

www.buffalorising.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Society
City
Buffalo, NY
WGRZ TV

Online threats still plague WNY schools

BUFFALO, N.Y. — School districts and some businesses around Western New York are coping with yet another wave of social media threats. And while police continue to stress they are not credible after investigating them, precautions and the impact are still factors for those institutions. Niagara Falls School Superintendent...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

An Open Letter To Rude 911 And Emergency Services Operators

A young lady who worked at the Tops Friendly Market on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo spoke about how rude the 911 operator was to her when she was trying to report an active shooting. As the racist gunman walked through the store filming himself shooting Black people, she was hiding, trying to save her own life. She did what most of us would do in that situation if we had access to a phone - call 911. According to Leticia, who worked as an assistant manager at the store, as she was trying to avoid being seen or heard by the mass murderer Payton Gendron, she was able to use a phone to call 911.
BUFFALO, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

14 Must See Concerts in Buffalo & WNY This June

Best Things to Do Guides, City Guide, Live Music, Music, Nightlife, Things to Do. Some months of live music are packed with massive acts, and some months have more randos than a Tuesday night at the Old Pink. June 2022 is the latter. Have you ever wanted to see Shaquille...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

New Elmwood Summerfest coming this June

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A few Elmwood Village restaurants announced on Monday they are bringing a new festival to the neighborhood this summer. The Beer Keep, Jack Rabbit, and Breezy Burrito Bar announced the first Elmwood Summerfest to celebrate all things summer on Saturday, June 26. "One of the many...
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Guards#Buffalo Police
MSNBC

My cousin died in the Buffalo shooting. Why she would've forgiven the shooter.

I want to talk about gun control. I want to talk about the epidemic of violence across the country. I want to talk about the alarming rise in mass shootings. I want to talk about racism and its ugly side. I want to talk about what it means to be compassionate. I want to talk about what it means to believe in something so much that it’s part of the very fiber of your being.
BUFFALO, NY
iheart.com

WHITE SUPREMACIST WANTED TO HUNT BLACK PEOPLE IN ROCHESTER

He wanted to hunt black people on the streets of Rochester. The white supremacist from by Binghamton, the one who attacked the Tops in Buffalo, the one who killed 10 and wounded 3, who shouted the n-word at people as he gunned them down. Rochester was his first choice. In...
ROCHESTER, NY
buffalorising.com

Let’s Go… Buffal”O”!

The widely-anticipated grand opening of the Buffal”O” ferris wheel is just around the corner. Just yesterday the Buffalo RiverWorks team announced that the ride is officially operational, and that the larger attraction – the Riverland Ride Park – will be open to the public soon. The...
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Radio Host Has Message For Western New York

What is going to happen to the Tops grocery store on Jefferson Avenue? We got answers from one of our own. It has felt like the longest stretch of days in Western New York since the horrific actions on May 14, 2022, leaving the City of Good Neighbors in disbelief that something of this nature could have happened in our homes.
BUFFALO, NY
WBNS 10TV Columbus

'He was sitting outside' | Barbershop owner describes interaction with Buffalo shooter

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It’s hard to imagine that only steps away from a place sacred to the black community, Saturday’s shooting in Buffalo could happen. “It's something that you never thought was going to happen here,” said Daniel Love, owner of Mr. Loves Barbershop. "We were cutting hair. I was showing one of my apprentices tips on how to do a haircut and I just heard a loud, ‘Pow pow pow.’”
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

Book Release: Buffalo Radio

When you think back to the golden days of Buffalo radio, what comes to mind? Even more than what comes to mind, who comes to mind? There were so many memorable radio personalities in those days, partly because of their larger-than-life personalities, and partially because radio was where it was at.
BUFFALO, NY
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Buffalo supermarket worker kicked gunman out of store night before shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Tops employee says the man who fatally shot 10 people at the Buffalo supermarket was kicked out of the store the day before the shooting. Shonnell Harris Teague is the operations manager for the store. She says two customers complained about the 18-year-old Payton Gendron Friday night after he was asking for money.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy