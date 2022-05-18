ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard County, MD

Howard County Department of Public Works to Host Public Meeting on Guilford Road Sidewalk Improvement Project

Cover picture for the articleELLICOTT CITY, MD – Howard County’s Department of Public Works’ (DPW) Transportation and Special Projects Division will hold a public meeting on Thursday, May 19th from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., in the cafeteria at Patuxent...

Howard County Executive Ball and Howard County Council Add Education Spending, Bringing Record Increase to $45 Million Above State Mandated Maintenance of Effort in Support of Special Education, Early Childhood and Student Well-Being  

ELLICOTT CITY, MD – Howard County Executive Calvin Ball and all five members of the Howard County Council today jointly announced $5 million in additional County funding for the Howard County Public School System (HCPSS) Operating Budget, bringing the increase in County funding above the Maintenance of Effort standard to a record $45 million.
DCist

COVID Cases Are Surging In Montgomery County Schools

One Montgomery County elementary school has reinstated its mask mandate amid the surge. COVID cases in Montgomery County Public Schools are spiking, reaching their highest levels since the January omicron wave. More than 2,910 cases have been reported amongst students and staff in the past 10 days, according to MCPS...
CBS Baltimore

Ocean City Designates Special Event Zone For Car Show

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As the temperature rises, so does the traffic on Ocean City roads with tourists heading for the beach. But travelers should beware of a Special Event Zone in place because of a motor event in the city. Ocean City will be designated a Special Event Zone starting Thursday through Sunday during the 31st annual Cruisin’ Ocean City car show The zone establishes reduced speed limits in the zone and increases fines for violations. The city said the legislation signed in 2020 allows for increased penalties for specific motor vehicle violations. Violators will face increased fines or, in some cases, arrest. The city said citizens should expect to see a large police presence as officers from multiple other agencies will be helping the Ocean City Police Department. They urge spectators to keep the sidewalks clear for pedestrian traffic and “should not incite the spinning of wheels or ‘burn-outs’ by motorists,” For more information on the Ocean City Special Event Zones, visit www.oceancitymd.gov/specialeventzone.  
wfmd.com

Income Tax Relief Coming For Some Frederick County Residents

It would cover ALICE households. Frederick, Md. (KM) – Some income tax relief will be coming to about 80,000 Frederick County residents. On Tuesday, the County Council approved an income tax reduction for ALICE households. . Chief Financial Officer Lori Depies says the county has a thriving economy’s. “But...
NottinghamMD.com

Portion of East Joppa Road to be shut down on Thursday afternoon for emergency repairs

CARNEY, MD—A portion of East Joppa Road will be shut down on Thursday afternoon for emergency repairs. The State Highway Administration will close East Joppa Road in both directions on May 19 from 1 p.m. until approximately 5 p.m. Joppa Road will be closed between Perring Parkway and Waltham Woods Road. Officials say the closure is due to the fact … Continue reading "Portion of East Joppa Road to be shut down on Thursday afternoon for emergency repairs" The post Portion of East Joppa Road to be shut down on Thursday afternoon for emergency repairs appeared first on Nottingham MD.
CBS Baltimore

Park Heights “Renaissance Row” Apartment Building Opens With New Affordable Housing Units

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new apartment building that is part of a neighborhood revitalization effort opened up to the Park Heights community on Thursday.  Property developer Pennrose, city and state officials, and the non-profit group Park Heights Renaissance cut the ribbon on the Renaissance Row apartment building after two years of construction. It brings 84 new affordable housing units and 2,300 square feet of office space to the area.  “This is what we need to move the needle on redevelopment efforts in Park Heights,” said Yolanda Jiggetts, CEO of Parks Heights Renaissance.  The development is a significant step for the neighborhood, which has...
CBS Baltimore

The Cost Of Riding Baltimore’s Buses And Subway Trains Will Soon Increase

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The price of public transportation in Baltimore will increase by 10 cents, according to transit authorities. People who ride the city buses, light rail, and subway trains will have to pay the extra fare starting June 26, per the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT). That calculation is based on the increase in the Consumer Price Index for all Urban Consumers. The price of public transportation increases every two years as required by the Transportation Infrastructure Investment Act of 2013. The price hike was supposed to go into effect on June 27, 2021, but Gov. Larry Hogan decided to mitigate it...
CBS Baltimore

Mayor Scott, Organizers Hope Preakness LIVE Will Bridge Gap Between Triple Crown Race And Surrounding Community

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott declared Friday, May 20 as Preakness LIVE Day in Baltimore City, recognizing the new festival set to bring Ms. Lauryn Hill, Megan Thee Stallion and other artists to the Pimlico infield, along with celebrity chefs and art installations. The mayor said the Preakness LIVE Culinary, Art & Music Festival, scheduled during Black-Eyed Susan Day on Friday, gives the city an opportunity to showcase Park Heights and make the Preakness more inclusive. “It’s so important that we use this opportunity to showcase all of the best that Baltimore has to offer and to expose to the world...
foxbaltimore.com

Longtime public defender Natasha Dartigue tapped to lead office for Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Longtime public defender Natasha Dartigue will be the next public defender for Maryland, the board of trustees for the Maryland Office of the Public Defender said Tuesday. Dartigue, currently the acting district public defender for Baltimore City, has been with the Office of the Public Defender...
Daily Voice

Smart Car Crossed Over Center Lane In Crash That Killed One In Baltimore County: Police

The driver of a smart car that crossed over the center line and struck oncoming traffic in Baltimore County has died, authorities say. Paul Roberts, 55, was traveling north in a 2009 Daimler smart car, when the car crossed into the southbound lane and struck a 1996 Chevrolet Tahoe on York Road near Coachmans Way around 6:15 p.m., Wednesday, May 18, say Baltimore County Police.
WUSA9

A sharp-toothed rodent could help save the Chesapeake Bay

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. — Eight years ago, federal, state, and local officials across our region set some lofty goals to restore the Chesapeake Bay. But with the 2025 deadline approaching, many of those goals remain unmet. Now some environmentalists are suggesting a voracious little rodent might help. Their plan:...
