Years of hard work and dedication, not only to his studies but to learning more and immersing himself in his Native culture, are paying off for Flandreau senior Angel Vazquez. The past few weeks have seen scholarship after scholarship awarded Vazquez, a young man that perhaps many in the community may not even know. He’s not been active in athletics or many of the other high profile activities where communities often get to know local students throughout their primary education years. Vazquez instead, might have been at the tribal community center, singing or in the drum group, learning the Dakota language, spending time with family and friends, or at his job at WalMart in Brookings.

