ABOVE: Middle and High School students in Wessington Springs took to the stage last Thursday under the guidance and leadership of Directors Julie Fastnacht and Renee Munsen, dazzling audiences during the annual spring concert. PHOTO COURTESY KATIE JONES PHOTOGRAPHY. RIGHT: “An Elementary Spring Concert” was presented last Tuesday evening with pre-school through sixth grade students taking their deserved place in the limelight. Kindergarten - second grade music took choreographed moves and harmony to the next level as they performed four songs: It’s the Great Outdoors to Me, Together Again, Kindness is Free and Cual Es Tu Animal Favorito. PHOTO KRISTI HINE / TRUE DAKOTAN.

WESSINGTON SPRINGS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO