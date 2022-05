At first, Kirsten Kaplan’s clients just wanted to remodel their outdated kitchen, she says, recalling what sparked the complete redesign of this five-bedroom, 6,847-square-foot Fairfax home. “But when they realized that the open-plan first floor meant that the kitchen design would be a very visible and beautiful feature of their home,” says the design pro, “they decided to broaden their scope and seek our help.”

FAIRFAX, VA ・ 23 HOURS AGO