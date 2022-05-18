Ringling Brothers eyes comeback with animal-free circus show

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
MSNBC host Joy Reid criticized Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) after a photo showed Black kids holding anti-Critical Race Theory (CRT) signs as he signed the “Stop Woke” bill into law. On Friday, Rei retweeted Florida Senator Shevrin Jones attacking the governor after a picture showed four Black...
On Monday (April 25th), long-time “Wheel of Fortune” co-host Vanna White took to her Instagram account to announce her cat Stella passed away. The feline was 16 years old. “My sweet Stella has gone to kitty heaven,” Vanna White declared in the social media post, which features a snapshot of her kissing the cat. “I miss her so much and will cherish the special memories of the 16 years we had together.”
The Today Show stars, including Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, and Craig Melvin, are reeling from the death of a beloved fellow Today host, one whose hiring onto the show made history at NBC studios. The co-hosts took a moment out of Monday morning's show to honor the legacy of Jim...
A WOMAN has claimed she got very creative when it came to getting revenge on her ex who cheated on her. TikTok user @kykynicolee uploaded a video saying how she posed as a recruiter and put her love rat partner through a gruelling month-long job interview - before rejecting him.
Andrew Woolfolk, popularly known for being Earth, Wind & Fire's longtime saxophonist, has passed away at the age of 71; what was his cause of death?. Fellow bandmate Philip Bailey took to Instagram to confirm the tragic news and recalled their early years, saying they met in High School and quickly became friends and bandmates.
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Johnny Chao is showing off a new look on social media. The reality TV star rocked a fresh-faced look on the show. However, Chao debuted some new facial hair in his most recent post on Instagram. More specifically, he grew a beard and mustache.
Rosmarie Trapp, the last surviving daughter of Georg and Maria Von Trapp, whose family inspired The Sound of Music, has died at her Vermont home at the age of 93, leaving just one of the couple's children still living. The family of Rosmarie, who had no children and dropped the...
We don't know about you, but we think Taylor Swift was feeling it for ... the class of '22!. Swift, 32, gave the commencement address on Wednesday for New York University's graduating class, held at Yankee Stadium. And not only did she receive an honorary doctorate from the school (Doctor of Fine Arts, honoris causa), she offered a lot of homespun wisdom and encouragement to the class.
“Pirates of the Caribbean” producer Jerry Bruckheimer reminded fans in a recent interview with The Sunday Times that the future of his Disney mega-franchise does not currently include Johnny Depp. The actor appeared as Jack Sparrow in all five “Pirates of the Caribbean” films, earning an Oscar nomination for “Curse of the Black Pearl.” The most recent “Pirates” movie, “Dead Men Tell No Tales,” was released in 2017. Bruckheimer said two “Pirates” scripts are currently in development, but neither include Depp’s former franchise mainstay.
ABC has ordered new “Jeopardy!” prime-time spinoff series “Celebrity Jeopardy!” The show is set to premiere as part of the Disney-owned broadcaster’s fall slate, airing alongside “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” on Sundays. Notably included in the announcement for “Celebrity Jeopardy!,” which came alongside...
The woman behind the world's most famous tarot deck was nearly lost in history. Hold a question in your mind, shuffle, select your cards and see into your future. For centuries, people of all walks of life have turned to tarot to divine what may lay ahead and reach a higher level of self-understanding.
There's nothing like coming together with family after a long week — preferably, with a bowl of popcorn. These kid-friendly movies, which are all streaming, make for excellent movie night options. Ideally, family movies are ones that kids an adults will enjoy equally — and we're living in a...
New Palace Opera will present the world premiere of “A Kind Man” by composer Jonathan Finney at Hoxton Hall in London starting on June 7. The opera, which is based on a novel by Susan Hill, will be directed by Paul Higgins, with costumes, designs and lighting Harry Pizzey and Ali Hunter. It will star Gerrit Paul Groen, Rebecca Afonwy-Jones, Lizzie Holmes, Nicholas Morris, Zoe South and Kieran White.
A symbol of the 2008 United States presidential election. An original HOPE artwork from Shepard Fairey has just sold for $735,000 USD at Heritage Auctions. The iconic mixed-media work was the symbol of Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign where the one sold was just one of three originals — another resides in the permanent collection of the Smithsonian Institution’s National Portrait Gallery.
Vangelis, the Greek composer known for his music used in Chariots of Fire and Blade Runner, has died. He was 79. The Academy Award winner died Tuesday at a hospital in France, where he was being treated for COVID-19, a law firm representing Vangelis told Greek newspaper OT. A rep for Vangelis did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.
Real estate agent and HGTV star Christina Hall (née Haack) is starting a new chapter in her life, and career, through her marriage to realtor Josh Hall. Josh and Christina got married in April 2022, about a year-and-a-half after Christina announced her divorce from British TV host Ant Anstead in September 2020.
