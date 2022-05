Police in Midland County continue the search for a Midland man who escaped custody yesterday afternoon. 34-year-old Brandon Gear was arrested on possession of meth charges while police were investigating a suspicious situation at a home on 11 Mile Rd. between Olson and Short roads in Lee Township. Around 12:15 p.m., Gear managed to escape the patrol vehicle where he was held and fled the scene on foot. Police were unable to locate him even using a canine unit and a helicopter.

MIDLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO