Atlanta, GA

Record heat continues to spread across the US

TODAY.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh temperatures are sweeping across the U.S., with...

www.today.com

The Independent

Texas shatters heat record as temperature reaches 112F

Heat records in Texas were toppled when temperatures reached as high as 112F (44C), setting off a heatwave that will engulf much of the central US. The record-setting temperatures occurred on Saturday in Texas, but similar heat records may be felt in other US locales, including an anticipated 90 degrees as far north as the Great Lakes later in the week. According to the Washington Post, the National Weather Service has issued heat advisories for Central and South Texas, and will likely reissue the warnings as the week continues and the heat wave expands. “If you have outdoor plans,...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS News

Heat wave headed to the East Coast this weekend

Several states across the country are expected to see extremely high temperatures on Friday and over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service, marking one of the first major heat waves of 2022. Nineteen states and Washington, D.C., could set or tie existing high temperature records. Warm southwesterly wind...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

UK records hottest day of 2022 as temperatures reach 27.5C

The UK has recorded its hottest day of 2022 after temperatures reached 27.5C in the southeast on Tuesday afternoon.The highest temperature was recorded at Heathrow, the Met Office said, exceeding the previous high of 23.6C in Faversham, Kent, on 6 May.The figure means that the UK was warmer than popular holiday destinations such as Santorini, which only saw 26C on Tuesday, and Malaga in the south of Spain, which reached 24C.However forecasters have said that clouds and heavy rain in the west will spread into central areas of the UK on Tuesday evening, bringing an end to the warm and...
ENVIRONMENT
World Economic Forum

Persistent drought is gripping over half of the US

The United States has been experiencing unusually hot and dry weather since late 2020, increasing risk of heat-induced medical emergencies and wildfires. The water levels in Lake Mead have hit historic lows, with human remains traced back 40 or 50 years discovered in the shallow shores. Droughts of different levels...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Chilly storm to send rain, snow across Northwest

The calendar says May, but another taste of winter is headed for the Pacific Northwest and northern Rockies as a usually cold weather pattern sets up over the regions. An active pattern is about to resume across the Pacific Northwest, and AccuWeather forecasters say that some snow could even fall across the region in the coming days.
SEATTLE, WA
Reuters

U.S. power and natgas prices soar during spring heatwave

May 19 (Reuters) - U.S. spot power and natural gas prices soared on Thursday to their highest a year or more in several parts of the country as consumers cranked up air conditioners to escape an early spring heatwave. Even before the latest heat, gas futures were trading near a...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Texas governor’s plan to bus migrants to DC appears to backfire

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, running for re-election, has made a point in recent months of dramatising what he frames as the “crisis” at the US-Mexico border. Last year, Mr Abbott sent Texas National Guard troops to the state’s southern border in mission called Operation Lone Star, announcing that if Mr Biden refused to secure the border, Texans would do it themselves. That plan, however, has been roundly criticised by participants who say that they have faced pay delays and substandard living conditions. Earlier this month, Mr Abbott launched another plan: Texas would bus migrants who arrived in the state all...
IMMIGRATION
AccuWeather

Tropical-like weather forecast for eastern US as humidity builds

Warm weather fans across much of the East rejoiced this week as seasonable warmth and sunshine returned to the region following a cool and unsettled Mother's Day weekend. This sunshine, when combined with relatively low humidity made for several beautiful days for residents along the East Coast to soak up springtime warmth. However, AccuWeather forecasters warn that this fun in the sun is set to be dampened, due in part to a pesky storm currently churning off the coast of the southeastern United States.
ENVIRONMENT
Agriculture Online

Planting heats up in eastern and central Corn Belt

The second week of May was an early season scorcher for much of the central and western Corn Belt. Temperatures topped out in the 90s for several days helping to make this the hottest second week of May in 30+ years for the Corn Belt as a whole, according to data from WeatherTrends360.
AGRICULTURE
GreenMatters

Hurricanes Could Be Worse This Season, With the Gulf of Mexico’s Loop Current

Even though hurricane season always tends to be nerve-wracking for those living in tropical and coastal areas, weather experts are particularly concerned about the impending 2022 hurricane season. Hurricanes have gotten notably worse with the ongoing climate crisis, and experts are concerned that a loop current in the Gulf of Mexico could make this year's hurricane season even worse than last year's.
ENVIRONMENT

