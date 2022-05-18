Bearcats Crack List of Top-10 Defenses Over Next Three Years

Luke Fickell is ready to show this is a reload, not a rebuild.

View the original article to see embedded media.

CINCINNATI — Take a look at the college football champions list over the decades, and it's clear what usually gets them across the finish line: Defense.

Cincinnati and Luke Fickell built this program with that kind of identity, and even with plenty of players leaving on that side of the ball, ESPN's Adam Rittenberg still thinks UC has the eighth-best defense nationally over the next three seasons.

"Coach Luke Fickell's defense delivered in 2021," Rittenberg wrote . "Propelling Cincinnati all the way to the College Football Playoff. As expected, the unit loses plenty of star power, including six NFL draft picks and standouts at all three levels. But Fickell and his staff have prepared for this transition, and the defense likely will avoid any significant backsliding. The front seven projects well, especially since linemen Malik Vann and Jabari Taylor returned for their fifth seasons. Virginia transfer Jowon Briggs started six games in his first season with UC and retains multiple years of eligibility and the skills to play both inside and outside. Cincinnati's priority is building depth for the fall but especially 2023 and 2024. Junior Eric Phillips appeared in nine games last season, but other younger linemen will be seeing their first significant action this fall. The team's only ESPN 300 recruit for 2022 is a defensive lineman in Tampa product Mario Eugenio.

"Junior Deshawn Pace likely will lead the linebacker group through 2023 after recording a team-high four interceptions to go with 94 tackles (9.5 for loss) last fall. Senior Ty Van Fossen, who had 70 tackles and made 10 starts, is also back following nine starts in 2021. Sophomore Jaheim Thomas and senior Wilson Huber (three sacks) both played a lot last fall. Sophomore Jack Dingle emerged this spring and should help supply depth for several years. Cincinnati's secondary reload will be fascinating as All-Americans Sauce Gardner, Coby Bryant and others depart. Arquon Bush (42 tackles, three interceptions last fall) will occupy one cornerback spot through 2022, and sophomore Todd Bumphis ended the spring strong and could become a multiyear starter. Seniors Taj Ward and Justin Harris provide veteran depth, while Cincinnati has recruited well with Bumphis, Oliver Bridges, and J.Q. Hardaway. Safety Ja'Von Hicks (29 career starts) is back for one final season, and Cincinnati will complement him with veteran Jacob Dingle and sophomores Bryon Threats and Armorion Smith."

Rittenberg ranked the Bearcats higher than any other 2023 Big 12 school. Cincinnati was one of five 2023 Big 12 members to make the cut, alongside Baylor (13th), Oklahoma State (15th), Iowa State (22nd), and Oklahoma (24).

Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.

You May Also Like:

Alec Pierce Inks Contract With Indianapolis Colts

A Closer Look at New Bearcats Defensive End Noah Potter

Watch: Alec Pierce, Jerome Ford, Myjai Sanders Practicing at NFL Rookie Minicamps

The 2022 NFL Schedule: Bearcats Edition

Three-Star 2023 Target Locks Commitment Date; Wes Miller Offers Top-55 2024 Player

Watch: Desmond Ridder Arrives at Atlanta Falcons Facility for Rookie Minicamp

Recruiting Roundup: Bearcats Offer Top-10 2024 Athlete; Three More Recruits

Bearcats Peppered Across NFL Rookie of the Year Betting Markets

Ahmad Gardner, Alec Pierce Make List of Top-10 Scheme Fits

Look: Ahmad Gardner Buys Permanent Jersey Number From Jets Teammate

Bearcats Move up in Latest ESPN Recruiting Rankings

Bearcats Offer Four-Star 2023 Center; Bring in 2024 Sharpshooter for a Visit

Watch: Ahmad Gardner Practices With Jets Rookies, Signs Rookie Contract

PFF Lists Coby Bryant as 'Instant-Impact Day Three Rookie'

Ahmad Gardner Signs Contract With New York Jets

Four-Star 2023 Point Guard Trey Green Places UC in Top-Seven Schools

Richard Sherman: Coby Bryant 'Will be a Long-Time Starter' for Seattle Seahawks

Desmond Ridder Named one of the 2022 NFL Draft's Biggest Steals

Five UC Football Players That Could be Drafted in 2023

Ahmad Gardner, Alec Pierce Projected as 'Biggest 2022 Impact Rookies'

Wes Miller: 'Crucial Offseason' Ahead for Jeremiah Davenport, Viktor Lakhin

Report: Outgoing AAC Schools 'Fully Confident' Settlement is Reached With AAC This Month

Three-Star 2023 Quarterback Brady Drogosh Commits to Cincinnati

Ahmad Gardner Headlines Record-Breaking New York Jets Draft Class

Major Analysts Name Desmond Ridder 'Steal of the 2022 NFL Draft'

UC Emerges as a Major Winner From the 2022 NFL Draft

Watch: Darrian Beavers Celebrates Being Picked by New York Giants

Desmond Ridder: Atlanta is 'Going to get a Super Bowl out of me'

Corey Kiner: 'Why Come Closer to Home When I Could Just Come Home?'

Takeaways From UC's 2022 Spring Game

Bearcats Q&A: A Ball-Handling Discussion With Mika Adams-Woods

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats

Like All Bearcats on FaceBook: All Bearcats

Follow All Bearcats on Instagram: @BearcatsTalk