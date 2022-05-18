ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bearcats Crack List of Top-10 Defenses Over Next Three Years

By Russ Heltman
 2 days ago

Luke Fickell is ready to show this is a reload, not a rebuild.

CINCINNATI — Take a look at the college football champions list over the decades, and it's clear what usually gets them across the finish line: Defense.

Cincinnati and Luke Fickell built this program with that kind of identity, and even with plenty of players leaving on that side of the ball, ESPN's Adam Rittenberg still thinks UC has the eighth-best defense nationally over the next three seasons.

"Coach Luke Fickell's defense delivered in 2021," Rittenberg wrote . "Propelling Cincinnati all the way to the College Football Playoff. As expected, the unit loses plenty of star power, including six NFL draft picks and standouts at all three levels. But Fickell and his staff have prepared for this transition, and the defense likely will avoid any significant backsliding. The front seven projects well, especially since linemen Malik Vann and Jabari Taylor returned for their fifth seasons. Virginia transfer Jowon Briggs started six games in his first season with UC and retains multiple years of eligibility and the skills to play both inside and outside. Cincinnati's priority is building depth for the fall but especially 2023 and 2024. Junior Eric Phillips appeared in nine games last season, but other younger linemen will be seeing their first significant action this fall. The team's only ESPN 300 recruit for 2022 is a defensive lineman in Tampa product Mario Eugenio.

"Junior Deshawn Pace likely will lead the linebacker group through 2023 after recording a team-high four interceptions to go with 94 tackles (9.5 for loss) last fall. Senior Ty Van Fossen, who had 70 tackles and made 10 starts, is also back following nine starts in 2021. Sophomore Jaheim Thomas and senior Wilson Huber (three sacks) both played a lot last fall. Sophomore Jack Dingle emerged this spring and should help supply depth for several years. Cincinnati's secondary reload will be fascinating as All-Americans Sauce Gardner, Coby Bryant and others depart. Arquon Bush (42 tackles, three interceptions last fall) will occupy one cornerback spot through 2022, and sophomore Todd Bumphis ended the spring strong and could become a multiyear starter. Seniors Taj Ward and Justin Harris provide veteran depth, while Cincinnati has recruited well with Bumphis, Oliver Bridges, and J.Q. Hardaway. Safety Ja'Von Hicks (29 career starts) is back for one final season, and Cincinnati will complement him with veteran Jacob Dingle and sophomores Bryon Threats and Armorion Smith."

Rittenberg ranked the Bearcats higher than any other 2023 Big 12 school. Cincinnati was one of five 2023 Big 12 members to make the cut, alongside Baylor (13th), Oklahoma State (15th), Iowa State (22nd), and Oklahoma (24).

Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.

