ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Chris Cornell’s wife Vicky pays touching tribute to Soundgarden frontman on anniversary of death

By Maanya Sachdeva
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uT1ES_0fiALIJH00

Chris Cornell ’s widow Vicky paid tribute to the late Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman on Tuesday (17 May) on the fifth anniversary of his death.

Chris died by suicide shortly after playing a show at the Fox Theatre in Detroit on 17 May 2017. He was 52.

On Tuesday (17 May), his wife Vicky thanked Chris’s fans for “loving him so much that through that love for Chris you have loved us too” and “helping keep Chris’s memory and spirit alive” since the grunge singer’s death, in an emotional statement.

Vicky’s Instagram caption, alongside a picture of Chris on stage, read: “Five years ago today would be the worst day of our lives. It would be the last time Chris would hug and kiss us, the last time he’d walk out our front door. The last time he’d wave goodbye to us from the car. The last time we’d ever see him.”

She also reflected on the quote: “You never know when the last time will be the last time,” adding that it “rings ways too true” in the years since Chris’s death.

“Chris lived in the moment and took nothing for granted,” Vicky’s statement continued, as she asked implored fans to “never miss an opportunity to tell somebody you love them.”

“Chris told us every single day,” she added.

Addressing his fans, she said: “Please know he loved you as much as you love him. He was so grateful to be able to make music, perform all over the world, have his music and lyrics touch your heart and impact your lives. He loved receiving love from all of you.”

“Thank you for loving him so much that through that love for Chris you have loved us too,” she wrote, expressing gratitude for the support her family has received in the wake of Chris’s death.

“Thank you for stepping up in the darkest of times and for helping keep Chris’s memory and spirit alive – so keep playing it loud!” the statement ended, with the hashtags #CornellForever and #NoOneSingsLikeYouAnymore.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=354ITW_0fiALIJH00

The vocalist’s fellow Soundgarden bandmates Kim Thayil, Ben Shepherd, Matt Cameron, and Scott Sundquist also honoured Chris’s memory on Tuesday in a Facebook post.

“You have love. You have peace. You have eternity,” they wrote, celebrating his musical legacy .

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.

Comments / 0

Related
106.3 The Buzz

Remembering Soundgarden’s Final Concert

As Chris Cornell tore through a typically supercharged set with Soundgarden on the night of May 17, 2017, at Detroit's Fox Theatre, there was nothing to indicate he'd be dead just a few hours later. Even guitarist Kim Thayil subsequently told Billboard, "I thought the show was good. I remember...
DETROIT, MI
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Shepherd
Person
Chris Cornell
Person
Matt Cameron
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

Johnny Depp praises Amber Heard as having ‘the strength of a thousand men’ in text to her mother

Johnny Depp praised Amber Heard for having “the strength of a thousand men” in a text to her mother, the Heard legal team revealed in court. As proceedings in Mr Depp’s defamation trial against Ms Heard resumed on Monday, her attorney Ben Rottenborn said Mr Depp was going into detox for addiction to pain killers when he spoke to Ms Heard’s mother. Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesOn 19 August 2014, Mr Depp wrote: “my dearest Paige, how unbelievably kind and pure your message was. I am beyond thankful to have you in my life. There’s no luckier man on...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Amber Heard’s sister was ‘terrified’ of ‘violent’ sibling and feared she’d kill Johnny Depp, friend says

Amber Heard’s sister was “terrified” of her “extremely violent” sibling and feared that she would kill her husband Johnny Depp, according to a declaration from a former friend that has resurfaced during the multi-million-dollar defamation trial.Jennifer Howell, a former friend and boss of Ms Heard’s sister Whitney Henriquez, submitted a sworn declaration to Mr Depp’s legal team back in July 2020 casting doubt on Ms Henriquez’s statements made during the Pirates star’s UK libel trial with The Sun.In the documents, Ms Howell claimed that Ms Henriquez confided that she was afraid of her famous sister and that she had been...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Damon Thomas Speaks On Marriage To Kim Kardashian, Her Ecstasy Claims

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Damon Thomas, continues to "wish her the best," despite any false narratives about their past relationship. The 51-year-old sat down with DJ Vlad, looking back at his marriage with now-billionaire businesswoman Kim Kardashian in the early 2000s. He believes he's played a "part in their journey," however, he doesn't want to be known as "Kim Kardashian's husband" and wants to "get in control of [his] narrative," as many people fail to recognize he has won Grammys and even made it to the Oscars.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

The Independent

656K+
Followers
213K+
Post
305M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy