ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Woman gives birth on plane with help from ‘exemplary’ flight attendant

By Johanna Chisholm
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O2wEH_0fiALDte00

A plane travelling between Denver and Orlando touched down with one more passenger than it had taken off with after a mother unexpectedly gave birth thousands of feet above the midwest prairies.

Flight attendant Diana Giraldo stepped up to help the mother who went into labour in the middle of a Frontier Airlines flight, the company said in a Facebook post on Tuesday without disclosing the specific date the unexpected delivery took place.

Ms Giraldo took the mother into the plane’s back lavatory to assist in the delivery where the baby was safely welcomed into the world, something that the captain of the flight says was only achieved by the flight attendant’s “exemplary” and “calm” demeanour.

“Diana again went above and beyond after the completion of the flight to coordinate our return to Orlando,” Captain Chris Nye.

Though flight attendants are trained on numerous livesaving skills, the task of delivering a baby, while not unheard of (they’re quick acting skills have been called upon to assist in other noteworthy deliveries, including some transatlantic flights and even over the Pacific Ocean ), is remarkably rare.

While there’s no official data kept by medical associations, airlines, or international bodies, such as the International Air Transport Association (IATA), one study conducted by the medical support firm MedAire found that the likelihood of a skyborn – what bundles of joy who add a bonus passenger to the flight’s manifest are called – is about one in every 26 million passengers.

“The whole crew really did a great job,” Captain Nye added in the Frontier Airlines release.

The plane had been scheduled to touch down at Orlando International Airport, but ultimately a crew member suggested it make a premature landing at Pensacola Airport, approximately 400 miles away from the original destination.

A team of paramedics were at the gate waiting for mom and the new baby to get checked out as soon as it landed, Frontier said in its release.

“This was a job well done, and I was happy to see everyone working together to successfully deliver a newborn on an aircraft,” Captain Nye said.

The mother told the airline that she gave the baby the middle name of Sky to commemorate its first moments on Earth.

Frontier also noted the thematic importance of the specific jet the mother delivered her child on, which features an illustration of a wolf and her baby pup called Luna and Lilly on its tail.

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flight Attendants#Frontier Airlines#Iata
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
Reader's Digest

What Is Airplane Mode, and What Happens If You Don’t Use It During Flights?

If you’ve flown on a commercial flight more than a handful of times, you know the drill. Once the aircraft door makes that familiar “thunk” noise upon closing and that cold air starts blasting from overhead, the flight attendant will instruct passengers to switch their phones to “airplane mode.” And while it’s difficult to disconnect, especially for a flight that lasts more than a couple of hours (thank goodness for in-flight Wi-Fi!), airplane mode is a necessary inconvenience. So, what is airplane mode, exactly, and why do airlines require it? Read on for this interesting bit of airplane trivia.
LIFESTYLE
buckinghamshirelive.com

10 items you are not allowed to take with you aboard a plane

Your holiday plans could hit the skids if you plan to board a plane unwittingly carrying a banned item. Security will likely pick up on goods which are not allowed and they could be confiscated, so the experts at StressFreeCarRental.com say it is worth taking extra time before packing and traveling to the airport to familiarise yourself with what you can take with you.
TRAVEL
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Qantas flight attendants forced to make ‘blanket forts’ among passengers to sleep

Qantas cabin crew say they are being forced to construct “blanket forts” at the back of plane cabins in order to get some sleep on some aircraft.The airline’s A330 planes are not equipped with the usual staff rest compartments for long-haul flights, meaning crew routinely have to curl up on rows of passenger seats - with some questioning the safety of the arrangement.Anonymous Qantas employees shared pictures of airline blankets draped over seats at the back of the cabin with Australia’s9News, with one saying of their employer: “I feel like they hate us, I feel that they don’t understand...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Shocked Tennessee family visiting Disney World discovers an Apple AirTag tracking their 17-year-old daughter's movements for four hours: Teen encourages people to change their phone settings so they can detect the devices

A family from Tennessee was shocked to discover their 17-year-old daughter's movements were being tracked around Walt Disney World in Florida by an Apple AirTag for around four hours. Jennifer Gaston and her daughter Madison became frantic when the teen received a notification on her iPhone saying they were being...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

The Independent

656K+
Followers
213K+
Post
305M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy