F1: Max Verstappen not ruling out Ferrari or Mercedes move in future

By Alex Pattle
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SIiup_0fiALAFT00

Max Verstappen has refused to rule out a switch to Mercedes or Ferrari in the future, though the reigning Formula 1 champion has insisted that there is ‘no reason to leave’ Red Bull just yet.

Verstappen, 24, claimed his first drivers’ title on a dramatic final lap in last season’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – the last race of the year.

Immediately afterwards, the Dutch-Belgian asked Red Bull over the team radio: “Can we do this for another 10-15 years together?”

While Verstappen remains committed to the team, he was asked by Motorsport-Magazin – per Sky Germany – whether he would ever move to Mercedes or Ferrari in the future.

“At the end of the contract, I will only be 31 years old,” he reportedly said. “Then I still have the option to continue or not. I’m still not old at the end of the contract.

“I feel really good in the team. There is no reason to leave the team. We get along well and we have a competitive package.”

Verstappen is second in this season’s drivers’ standings after five races, trailing Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc by 19 points.

Verstappen has three wins this year, compared to Leclerc’s two. Red Bull are also second in the constructors’ standings, six points behind Ferrari.

The Independent

The Independent

