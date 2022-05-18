ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

‘Come ready to wallow in words’: Exactly what to expect at the inaugural Santa Fe Literary Festival

By Kevin E G Perry
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TarYY_0fiAL39d00

For the past few years, literary fans have been starved of gatherings where they can come together and debate the books they love. It’s with some pleasure then that Santa Fe Literary Festival co-founder Julia Platt Leonard has prepared a veritable feast for this year’s inaugural event. “We’ve packed a lot into a long weekend,” she says, “So come rested and ready to – as we say at SFLF – wallow in words .”

The festival’s stellar line-up includes more than 30 events spread across four days, including keynote speeches by the likes of legendary The Underground Railroad author Colson Whitehead and George RR Martin , a Santa Fe resident whose A Song of Ice and Fire series was adapted into the HBO hit Game of Thrones . Other bestselling authors on the line-up include Margaret Atwood , John Grisham , Anne Hillerman and Jon Krakauer. “It’s an opportunity to hear some of the world’s best writers working today,” points out Leonard, herself the author of Cold Case , a young adult mystery set in Santa Fe. “But it’s also a chance to connect with fellow festivalgoers – to talk, discuss and debate, in the best possible sense.”

Leonard promises that there will also be plenty of feasting of a more literal kind. “I’m a food writer and the chefs coming to our Around the Table events are my food heroes,” she explains, picking out the likes of Black Food editor Bryant Terry and Navajo chef Freddie Bitsoie as leading voices. “Great food writing is simply great writing,” she adds. “The chefs we have appearing at our Around the Table events are not only amazing cooks and recipe writers but also storytellers. Reading great food writing can help us understand other people and ultimately help us make sense of who we are and where we come from.”

On top of the festival events themselves, Leonard points out that Santa Fe itself has plenty to offer first-time visitors. “If you’re an arts lover I’d say to block out time to visit the incredible museums – they’re treasure troves,” she says. “Santa Fe is also a town of independent bookstores, so bring an extra suitcase along for books.”

While the festival doesn’t have a formal overarching theme, Leonard says that as the line-up has been assembled she’s noticed the idea of “change” has been a constant. “We’re living in an era of extraordinary change and challenge, and the authors who are taking part tackle those challenges in their work whether they’re writing in fiction or non-fiction,” she explains. “Issues like abortion rights, climate change, pandemics – our realities are being stretched like never before. And it’s at times like these that great writing can provide signposts and help us make sense of the world around us.” In other words, plenty of food for thought.

The Independent, as the event’s international media partner, will be providing coverage across each day of the festival as well as during the lead up with exclusive interviews with some of the headline authors. For more on the festival visit our Santa Fe Literary Festival section or visit the festival’s website . To find out more about buying tickets click here .

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Back to tradition, Taste of Nob Hill 2022 event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nob Hill Main Street is back in action. They are hosting its annual Taste of Nob Hill event this weekend. The event will take place on May 21 from noon to 3 P.M. It will include Nob Hill restaurants, bars and breweries to invite attendees to enjoy samples of their products. More than […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s Forrie J. Smith Speaks on ‘Honor’ of Being Able to Help His ‘Fellow Americans’ Through Whiskey Brand

If there’s one Yellowstone icon in touch with the heart of America, it’s real-life cowboy and philanthropist Forrie J. Smith. Last year, the Yellowstone star launched several new bourbon blends with Oak & Eden. One in particular, a coffee-infused whiskey, went straight to Albuquerque, New Mexico fans first, then up for order at OakandEden.com. And for each bottle sold, the Yellowstone star donated $5 to the Shriner’s Hospital For Children – raising over $20,000 so far.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Largest charity motorcycle event happening this weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque and Rio Ranch have teamed up to take part in a large event. The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride 2022 is happening this weekend. The event is hosted by New Mexico Motor Events. The event is known as the world’s largest and most stylish charitable motorcycle event. It will take place on May […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Fe, NM
City
Navajo, NM
Santa Fe, NM
Government
Santa Fe Reporter

Where Will the Water Come From?

CHROMO, COLORADO — A gray blanket mutes the normally green, vibrant mountains of southern Colorado where the Navajo River carves a path just miles from the New Mexico border. The suffocating smoke from a string of raging forest fires provides the most pressing evidence that the region’s climate is changing.
SANTA FE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire Managers Report Progress, Brace for Return of Winds

Fire managers brace for return of red flag weather. Following several days of better weather, managers on the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon fire cautioned during last night’s update the state heads back into red flag weather today and tomorrow. Southwest Area Type 1 Incident Management Team Commander Carl Schwope, who is overseeing the fire’s south zone, reported “crews made a lot of good progress,” over the past six days, “but the next couple of days are going to be a big challenge…We don’t think any evacuations need to change; we think everything is right where it’s at…but keep paying attention. If we can make it through the next couple of days, things are going to be looking really good but it’s going to be definitely a couple of challenging days. We know the fire’s going to move.” Regarding evacuations, San Miguel County yesterday downgraded Rociada from go to set and announced power had been restored there. Bull Canyon, Cow Creek, along with upper and lower Colonias remain in go status. As of this morning, the fire measured 303,341 acres and had 34% containment. The Cerro Pelado Fire in the Jemez Mountains is now 74% contained at 45,605 acres; a new incident management team, the Rocky Mountain Black Team, takes over that fire today. The Santa Fe, Carson and portions of the Cibola National Forest and National Grasslands enact closures today, but changed a previous termination date at the end of the year to July 18, closer to the potential monsoon season, at which point the closures will be re-evaluated. Several state parks also close today due to fire danger, including Santa Fe’s Hyde Memorial.Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office yesterday relayed the contents of a discussion the governor had with President Joe Biden on Tuesday in which she “underscored the impacts of the fires on New Mexico communities and the need for ongoing partnership with the federal government as New Mexico recovers and rebuilds from some of the most devastating wildfires on record in the state.” According to the governor’s office, Lujan Grisham also invited the president to visit New Mexico and see “firsthand the impact of the wildfires and meet with affected New Mexicans, which the President said he intends to do.”
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Granite Transformations talks ‘cabinet refacing’

Working to transform your home. Granite Transformations of Albuquerque is the place to go for all home design needs and questions. Today they stopped by to talk about cabinet refacing. This is a service they offer to individuals. The process is where they remove the edging and add a new surround to cabinets. It is a fairly simple process with little to no demolition of your kitchen.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Krakauer
Person
Bryant Terry
Person
Margaret Atwood
Person
Colson Whitehead
Person
John Grisham
KRQE News 13

United’s New Mexico Night: Tattoos, salsa, lowriders, and more

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United will be hosting a New Mexico Night on Saturday, May 21. Among the festivities include a tattoo stand, salsa contest, performances, and lowriders. Local tattoo artists Elvis Shirley and Sebastian Duran will be at the pre-match-tailgate doing live tattoos of New Mexico-themed pieces. The listed designs range in price […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Literary Festival#Food Writing#Hbo#Black Food
KOAT 7

Three NM national forests to close Thursday due to extreme fire danger

TIJERAS, N.M. — Starting Thursday, three national forests in New Mexico will close off access to the public, meaning no hiking or biking along most trails. “Right now with the conditions as dry as they are, all it takes is a spark from an exhaust and you can have another huge fire happen,” said Stefani Spencer, Carson National Forest.
TIJERAS, NM
KJCT8

Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Megafire consumes additional 2,000 acres, becomes largest fire in New Mexico History, Carson & Santa Fe National Forests closed; Conditions critical and expected to worsen

TAOS COUNTY, N.M. (KJCT) - Conditions in New Mexico continue to rapidly deteriorate with the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Megafire burning through over 2,000 acres of bone-dry vegetation overnight, and the situation is not expected to stabilize in the foreseeable future. Fuel sources like downed trees and other dead vegetation remain unusually dry due to severe drought conditions combined with persistently low humidity, high temperatures, and strong spring winds.
TAOS COUNTY, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe helping convert motel into affordable housing

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe is helping convert a motel into affordable housing. The city’s governing body approved $2 million in Federal American Rescue Plan funding to transform the Lamplighter Inn on Cerrillos Road into affordable housing. The project is funded by the public, private and nonprofit sectors. The city anticipates […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Parents outraged, Wildfire update, Higher fire danger, Bosque fires, Cheech and Chong

Thursday’s Top Stories First round of tax rebates headed to New Mexicans City of Albuquerque says ‘Tacos and Tequila Festival’ is not happening Storehouse New Mexico hoping donations come in amid shortages Some New Mexico State Parks closing due to fire danger UNM launches 12-week product management bootcamp Warrant sheds new light in murder, missing […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Independent

The Independent

656K+
Followers
213K+
Post
305M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy