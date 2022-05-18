ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Elderly couple struggle to see family because they can’t afford petrol prices for trip

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OGXlS_0fiAL1OB00

An elderly couple have spoken about their struggles to see their family “on a regular basis” due to the cost of living crisis.

Rising fuel prices mean Mike and Ev Gibbons cannot afford to visit their children and grandchildren as frequently as they like, given they live a long drive away.

“The fuel prices have gone up, from here to Stoke-on-Trent is 195 miles each way,” Mike explained.

“That makes it very difficult for us to see our family on a regular basis, because you just can't afford it anymore,” Ev added.

Comments / 24

D K
1d ago

I understand everything is getting out of control expensive, maybe the kids can pitch in for gas also.

Reply(2)
12
been.there.done.that
1d ago

There are many ways around that. Quit complaining and figure it out. Geez we all are in the same predicament!

Reply(2)
8
Cheryl Koehler
1d ago

How about the children go to them???? It's usually harder for the elderly to travel anyway.

Reply
8
