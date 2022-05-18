Penn State football officially welcomes six May semester enrollees

Penn State introduced its May enrollees formally Tuesday evening. From left to right with head coach James Franklin: Alex Bacchetta, Tyler Johnson, Cam Miller, Cristian Driver, Hunter Nourzad, and Drew Shelton. (Courtesy: Penn State Football Twitter)

The next crop of Nittany Lions is now on campus. Releasing a photo Tuesday evening, Penn State football welcomed the six players new to the program for the May semester.

On offense, receiver Tyler Johnson is joined by offensive tackle Drew Shelton. On defense, Cam Miller and Cristian Driver are set to begin their careers in the secondary. Punting and kicking specialist Alex Bacchetta is in the fold.

And, in what is a three-man class of NCAA transfer portal pickups that also includes former Western Kentucky receiver Mitchell Tinsley and Maryland linebacker Demeioun Robinson, offensive lineman Hunter Nourzad also is in the group photo.

We reported the May enrollments of Nourzad, Shelton, Bacchetta, Miller and Johnson last week.

Let’s take a brief look at the latest additions to the program:

Penn State football May enrollees

DB Cristian Driver

The son of a five-time NFL Pro Bowl receiver in Green Bay’s Donald Driver, Cristian began his recruitment wanting to follow in his father’s footsteps.

But, as Penn State previewed upon his signing last winter, Driver’s career as a Nittany Lion is set to begin in the secondary.

“We initially offered Driver as a defensive back then he felt like he wanted to play wide out,” head coach James Franklin said. “Then about halfway through the season texted and said, ‘Hey, I’ll trust the coaches. I’m open to playing anything and would be excited about playing defensive back.'”

Driver is set to begin at safety, helping to fulfill Franklin’s aim of building a stable of as many “defensive backs with ball skills and length as we possibly can find.” Also expected to help play a role on special teams, possibly returning punts and kickoffs, Franklin didn’t rule a future at receiver out for Driver, either.

Still, as corners coach Terry Smith laid out to reporters last month during Penn State’s spring practices, the first steps are the most important for the group of young DBs now on campus in Driver and Miller.

“We’re going to have them hit the ground running and start learning this new system. And, obviously learn a new way of training with Coach Losey and how we train here at Penn State,” Smith said. “So we’re excited. We feel we feel like two or three of those guys will make immediate impacts and play right away.”

P Alex Bacchetta

The nation’s No. 1-ranked punter and No. 8 kicker according to Kohl’s Kicking, Bacchetta arrives to Penn State with the loftiest of praise. Determined to compete to take over for roles vacated by Jordan Stout this offseason, now of the Baltimore Ravens, Bacchetta appears poised to do exactly that.

Take it from standout former Penn State punter and current New Orleans Saint Blake Gillikin to understand why.

“Alex is probably the most talented high school punter I’ve ever been around,” Gillikin told BWI. “He’s physically mature beyond his age and has an ideal frame already. I think the coaching staff will do a great job getting him mentally prepared to play. And I’ll be there for him to help with that too.

“I’m really excited for him and his opportunity to compete for the job as a true freshman.”

Framed as a competition between Barney Amor and Gabe Nwosu this summer, Bacchetta’s addition to the mix could leave Franklin and company with tough decisions ahead.

“The things that jump out in my mind is who’s going to be the punter,” Franklin said. “After losing maybe the best specialist in the country, that’s a big question. Is it Barney, is it Gabe, or is it Mitch (Groh)? Or is it a really talented guy coming in, in Bacchetta?

“Talking to Blake Gillikin, who I think we all had a ton of respect for. Blake says and he’s worked out with them. Blake says he’s the best freshman he’s ever seen. So, we’ll see how that plays out. But that was a big question, coming into the season, obviously after losing somebody (like Stout).”

OT Drew Shelton

Within a Penn State offensive line desperate for numbers during spring practice, with six offensive linemen moving on from the program following the 2021 season, Shelton will get a head start on his training with strength coach Chuck Losey this month.

An On3 Consensus four-star and the No. 130-ranked player nationally, Shelton will begin his Penn State career at tackle.

DB Cam Miller

Count Miller among the group of flexible, talented defensive backs and special teams pieces Franklin was discussing previously. An On3 Consensus four-star performer, Miller is up for the opportunity at hand.

“They want to move me around,” Miller told On3’s Chad Simmons. “Penn State thinks I can help them at cornerback and nickel on defense, then they like me as a kickoff returner and punt returner too. They like my versatility.

“I just want to help any way I can, so I am open to playing anywhere. Trusting the coaches was part of my decision, and I know they want the best for me.”

WR Tyler Johnson

Wide receiver Tyler Johnson, an On3 four-star and the No. 11-ranked player in Virginia, arrived to Penn State over the weekend with little fanfare.

Announcing his presence via Tweet, Johnson simply said, “State College” with a red pushpin emoji.

With more than 2,200 yards and 28 touchdowns on just 65 receptions his last two seasons at Magna Vista, Johnson is a dark horse in Penn State’s Class of 2022.

OL Hunter Nourzad

Hunter Nourzad, a 6-foot-4, 300-pound graduate transfer offensive lineman from Cornell, is ready and expecting to make an immediate impact with the Nittany Lions this season.

“Penn State kind of has a blueprint for what I’m trying to do with them,” Nourzad told BWI upon his commitment in February. “Last year, with Eric Wilson, they took an Ivy League guy who played inside, and from May to August, which is my same timeline, they developed him enough to start some games. So, that was one of the biggest draws for me. They’ve done what I’m trying to do.”

He’ll have two years of eligibility remaining including the 2022 season.

Penn State’s next steps

With the addition of five more Class of 2022 members, Penn State has 11 more expected to enroll in June. Through the transfer portal, Robinson is also expected to arrive to campus in the coming weeks.

Final players still to enroll include: Dani Dennis-Sutton, Mehki Flowers, Abdul Carter, Anthony Ivey, K.J. Winston, Ken Talley, Keon Wylie, Vega Ioane, Kaleb Artis, Tyrece Mills, Maleek McNeil, and Robinson.