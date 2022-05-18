SMU circling another transfer in the secondary

We’re another week closer to the end of the month and the start of the official visit period for Penn State recruiting. As we do every week, T-Frank Friday looks back on the week to recap the events that happened and provide additional context. This week we looked at players on the roster that could push for playing time and how Penn State can successfully build around Sean Clifford to have a successful 2022 season.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO