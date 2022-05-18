ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

SMU circling another transfer in the secondary

By Billy Embody about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pJ9BK_0fiACUTi00
Louisiana Monroe cornerback Josh Newton. (Photo by Bobby McDuffie/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

SMU continues to target help via the NCAA Transfer Portal for the 2022 season and the secondary still needs addressing.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

College football should heed this warning shot about Kirby Smart, Georgia

The Paul Finebaum show doesn't always give you the best takes on college football. Finebaum doesn't always nail it. His callers and guest aren't always batting 1.000, either (speaking from experience here). But ol Pawl said something about Kirby Smart and Georgia football this week that you really can't argue with. Because it's an objective fact.
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smu#The Ncaa Transfer Portal
On3.com

KSR Today: Finally Friday and lots to talk about

Good morning, friends. Congratulations on making it to the weekend, which is shaping up to be hot, sunny, and eventually stormy. Did you hear the big news from yesterday? No, not Jimbo vs. Saban — we’ll get to that — but about Kentucky’s Men’s Tennis. Let’s start there.
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Tyler Buchner among Notre Dame football players to take part in TUFF youth camp

Many of the most prominent current Notre Dame football players will take part in a charitable cause next month. The TAKEOFF TOUR powered by TUFF is headed to South Bend, Ind. TUFF, The Uniform Funding Foundation, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded by former Notre Dame walk-on Adam Shibley, who started the organization in 2018 when he was a walk-on at Michigan. TUFF provides equipment and mentorship to underserved youth athletes.
SOUTH BEND, IN
On3.com

Four-Star Safety Tyler Turner Names Final Two

One of the top safeties in the country, William J. Brennan (Texas) star Tyler Turner has narrowed his list down to two programs. On Friday morning the 6-foot, 180-pounder announced a top two of Oregon and Oklahoma. Turner was on campus in Eugene last weekend for an unofficial visit with the Ducks.
EUGENE, OR
On3.com

Reviewing the week in Penn State football: T-Frank Friday

We’re another week closer to the end of the month and the start of the official visit period for Penn State recruiting. As we do every week, T-Frank Friday looks back on the week to recap the events that happened and provide additional context. This week we looked at players on the roster that could push for playing time and how Penn State can successfully build around Sean Clifford to have a successful 2022 season.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
On3.com

4-star 2024 QB Demond Williams offered by Oregon

Chandler (Ariz.) Basha quarterback Demond Williams has been offered by Oregon, he announced Friday morning on Twitter. Williams is the No. 200 overall prospect in the 2024 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 17 quarterback and the No. 4 sophomore prospect in the state of Arizona.
EUGENE, OR
On3.com

Former Notre Dame OL Mike Golic Jr. weighs in on Nick Saban, Jimbo Fisher, Deion Sanders feud

Alabama head coach Nick Saban opened a can of worms this week. When you feel compelled to issue a public apology less than 24 hours after you’ve said something, then the words were probably out of bounds. Especially when an impromptu press conference is called to respond to your remarks just over 12 hours after the soundbite became available for public consumption.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
57K+
Followers
47K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy