ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Notre Dame post-spring position outlook: safety

By Patrick Engel about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LxE2V_0fiACA4Q00
Safety Brandon Joseph transferred to Notre Dame in January 2022. (Chad Weaver/Blue & Gold)

Notre Dame looks like it has a playmaker at safety in Northwestern transfer Brandon Joseph. The spot next to him remains largely unsettled.

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

2022 4-star DB decommits from Indiana, opens up recruiting

Indiana lost a commitment from 4-star DB Daeh McCullough on Thursday. He is one of the top DB’s from the class of 2022. McCullough has 18 offers so far. He attends St. Joseph’s High School in South Bend, Indiana. He is the No. 14 safety and No. 2 recruit from Indiana per the 247Sports Composite. McCullough originally committed to the Hoosiers in April of 2021. He has also received an offer from Cincinnati since opening up his recruiting process. His brother, Dasan McCullough, is a 4-star edge rusher that has enrolled at Indiana.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

School resource officer making big impact in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Want to know what’s good in Michiana?. Students at Washington High School say their school resource officer has had a huge impact on their lives. Officer Jalen Lee talks to students about their goals, what they want to be when they grow up, and obstacles that may be holding them back.
SOUTH BEND, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Notre Dame, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Football
City
Notre Dame, IN
Notre Dame, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
WTWO/WAWV

Euchre: Indiana’s card game

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — When asked how long a typical Euchre game lasts, Tori Burke backtracked on her original answer of “30 minutes.” “Well, whenever I play,” she confessed, “we typically talk a while so probably it takes longer than it could.” Together with fellow senior Ellie Villaruz, Burke leads the Euchre Club at […]
INDIANA STATE
WOWO News

Three Hoosier communities on ‘Best Places to Live’ list

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): U.S. News & World Report has released its list of the Best Places to Live in the United States. Three Indiana communities made the top 150 metropolitan areas based on affordability, desirability and quality of life. Topping the Indiana list is Fort Wayne, coming...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wcsx.com

2 Michigan Cities Named the Best Places to Live in the U.S.

As a native Michigander, I might be a bit biased when it comes to thinking that this is a great state to live in. That said, Michigan towns have been topping several lists of the best places to live in America, so I think that confirms my point. Now, the...
WNDU

Lacasa brings affordable housing to Elkhart

State Rep. Bauer calls for more action from Indiana leaders on baby formula crisis. Indiana State Rep. Maureen Bauer (D-South Bend) is calling on Indiana's state leadership to intervene in the formula crisis. Updated: 14 minutes ago. Whitmer says the plan would send money to Michigan families, as they face...
SOUTH BEND, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
Inside Indiana Business

Food Producer Announces $100M Fort Wayne Facility

A New Jersey-based food producer has announced plans to invest $100 million to build a facility in Fort Wayne and create 100 jobs over the next two years. Do Good Foods takes unused foods such as produce from grocery stores and converts it into animal feed, which is then fed to chickens.
FORT WAYNE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WNDU

UPDATE: Missing South Bend teen returns home safe

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department needs your help finding 14-year-old Desiree Anderson. Desiree was reported as a possible runaway on Wednesday and there are concerns for her well-being. Anderson has a medical condition and is not in possession of her medication. Desiree is approximately 5′4″...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

S.R. 212 closed in Michigan City beginning May 23

LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. – A section of S.R. 212 will be closed beginning on or after May 23, the Indiana Department of Transportation announced. The closure is for two box culvert replacements in two sections of the road. The first closure will be between Warnke Road and Pueblo...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Elkhart County Dairy Farm Finds Niche

Crystal Springs Creamery in Osceola sits where a paved road ends and a gravel path begins. It’s not far from where the urban bustle of Elkhart County and St. Joseph County speeds by. It’s there where dairy farmer Tim Martin and his family developed an idyllic farmstead and dairy.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Food producer plans $100M plant near Fort Wayne airport; 100 jobs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A sustainable food producer plans to launch an animal-feed production facility near Fort Wayne International Airport. Do Good Foods will invest up to $100 million in the facility, planned for a recently completed shell building at 8645 Aviation Dr. The location could employ up to 100 workers by the end of 2024.
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

Truck crashes through house on U.S. 35 Tuesday

LA PORTE, Ind. – A truck crashed through a home along U.S. 35 on Tuesday, triggering a gas leak that shut down traffic. All lanes were closed between 300 S and 400 S on Tuesday afternoon following the incident. The owner of the home said everyone involved is okay.
LA PORTE, IN
hot1079fortwayne.com

Wild Crab set to bring southern flavor to Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Cajun flavors are about to turn up the heat in southwest Fort Wayne. Wild Crab, a new restaurant to the community, will celebrate its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 24 at 6282 W. Jefferson Blvd. Wild Crab...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

5 new officers sworn into South Bend Police Department

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department welcomed five new officers to its ranks on Wednesday morning. SBPD Assistant Chief Dan Skibins tells 16 News Now that there’s a big need to hire new talent, with more officers either leaving or retiring. Last year, South Bend...
SOUTH BEND, IN
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
57K+
Followers
47K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy