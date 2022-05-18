Notre Dame post-spring position outlook: safety

Indiana lost a commitment from 4-star DB Daeh McCullough on Thursday. He is one of the top DB’s from the class of 2022. McCullough has 18 offers so far. He attends St. Joseph’s High School in South Bend, Indiana. He is the No. 14 safety and No. 2 recruit from Indiana per the 247Sports Composite. McCullough originally committed to the Hoosiers in April of 2021. He has also received an offer from Cincinnati since opening up his recruiting process. His brother, Dasan McCullough, is a 4-star edge rusher that has enrolled at Indiana.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO