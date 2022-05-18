ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Newsstand: Former Notre Dame forward Paul Atkinson Jr. to play in The Basketball Tournament

By Patrick Engel about 8 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jj39V_0fiAB8M000
Paul Atkinson Jr. transferred to Notre Dame from Yale in 2021 (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images).

Former Notre Dame forward Paul Atkinson Jr. has found his next basketball venture. Atkinson will play for The Nerd Team in The Basketball Tournament, a 64-team single elimination event held every summer that awards the winner $1 million, the team announced Tuesday.

The Nerd Team is made up of former college players who suited up for some of Division I’s most reputable academic institutions. Atkinson certainly qualifies. He played this season at Notre Dame as a grad transfer after four years at Yale. He graduated from Notre Dame with a master’s degree in management.

Atkinson averaged 12.5 points per game in 2021-22 and was Notre Dame’s third-leading scorer. He pulled down a team-best 6.9 rebounds per game and led the ACC in field goal percentage (58.8). His putback layup with 1.4 seconds left gave the Irish an 89-87 double overtime win over Rutgers in the NCAA tournament First Four. He participated in the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament, an annual pre-NBA draft showcase for college seniors held in mid-April.

Atkinson should have plenty of professional options available to him for next season, even with the NBA and G League unlikely to be among them. Before embarking on one, though, he will try to help some fellow brainy basketball players win $1 million.

The Basketball Tournament begins July 16.

Notre Dame tweets of the Day

Add another five-star official visitor to the Irish’s list of expected June guests: Lehigh Acres (Fla.) High running back Richard Young, the No. 25 prospect in the 2023 On3 Consensus and the top-ranked player at his position.

.

Notre Dame. Ohio State. Prime time. Kickoff time is set.

The opener might have a celebrity guest in attendance: Ohio native and Buckeyes fan LeBron James.

Sign up for Blue & Gold and On3 for the latest Notre Dame athletics coverage, insider recruiting notes, and more! It’s just one dollar for the introductory first year. More information can be found on our subscriptions page.

Quote of the Day

“We’re going to evaluate the best players in the country regardless of what school they’re at. I don’t care where they’re at. Coast to coast. Germany. Across the world. It doesn’t matter.”

Marcus Freeman on his recruiting approach

Headlines of the Day

Lucky Charms: recruiting notes on five-star targets Dante Moore & Richard Young (Mike Singer, Blue & Gold)

Former Notre Dame forward Elijah Taylor announces transfer destination (Patrick Engel, Blue & Gold)

No. 8 Notre Dame wallops Northwestern 14-4 in final mid-week contest of regular season (Ashton Pollard, Blue & Gold)

How Marcus Freeman uses ‘C.A.T.I.L.’ approach in recruiting (Tyler Horka, Blue & Gold)

Where Blake Wesley stands in mock drafts heading into NBA Combine (Patrick Engel, Blue & Gold)

Notre Dame post-spring position outlook: linebacker (Patrick Engel, Blue & Gold)

Notre Dame on the road: Irish staff set for crucial visits Tuesday (Mike Singer, Blue & Gold)

4-Star WR Rico Flores Jr. is ready to see Notre Dame (Chad Simmons, On3)

How LeBron James is uniquely tied to Marcus Freeman (Tyler Horka, Blue & Gold)

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Basketball
Notre Dame, IN
College Basketball
City
Notre Dame, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
Local
Indiana College Basketball
Notre Dame, IN
Sports
Notre Dame, IN
Basketball
On3.com

Four-Star Safety Tyler Turner Names Final Two

One of the top safeties in the country, William J. Brennan (Texas) star Tyler Turner has narrowed his list down to two programs. On Friday morning the 6-foot, 180-pounder announced a top two of Oregon and Oklahoma. Turner was on campus in Eugene last weekend for an unofficial visit with the Ducks.
EUGENE, OR
On3.com

Former Notre Dame OL Mike Golic Jr. weighs in on Nick Saban, Jimbo Fisher, Deion Sanders feud

Alabama head coach Nick Saban opened a can of worms this week. When you feel compelled to issue a public apology less than 24 hours after you’ve said something, then the words were probably out of bounds. Especially when an impromptu press conference is called to respond to your remarks just over 12 hours after the soundbite became available for public consumption.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
On3.com

Former Nick Saban assistant: Greg Sankey is 'scared of Nick'

When Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher held his press conference Thursday about Alabama coach Nick Saban’s comments about the Aggies and NIL, he urged the media to talk to people who worked for him. The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Brody Miller and Matt Fortuna did just that — and one former Saban assistant made quite a prediction about a potential punishment from the SEC.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
thecomeback.com

Mike Leach reacts to Nick Saban comments

Now that Nick Saban has apologized for the comments he made about Jimbo Fisher and Deion Sanders, other coaches are starting to add their two cents to the situation, including Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach. According to the Baltimore Sun’s Andy Kostka, Leach texted his thoughts on Thursday’s feud...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Blake Wesley
ClutchPoints

Celtics legend Bob Cousy reveals greatest small forward and it’s not Larry Bird

Boston Celtics legendary player Bob Cousy recently sat down for an interview with SiriusXM Radio. During the interview, Cousy gave props to many players from his generation in an attempt to defend the players of his era. He would go on to say who he believed is the greatest small forward to ever play the game of basketball. Shockingly, it was not fellow Celtics legend Larry Bird, as noted by LakersDaily.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

A.J. Brown Has Strong Message For Titans Fans

It was recently announced that Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown was no longer going to hold his football camp at Nashville's Montgomery Bell Academy this June. On Friday, he released a statement on his decision. First and foremost, Brown apologized for letting his young fans down. Then, he explained that...
NASHVILLE, TN
On3.com

Newsstand: Notre Dame 2022 win total over/under released

Anyone who’s interested in throwing some early bets on 2022 Notre Dame football has several options. FanDuel has released odds for half the Irish’s 12 regular-season games. Another sportsbook now has a Notre Dame win total over/under. PointsBet set the over/under for Notre Dame wins in 2022 at...
NOTRE DAME, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#The Basketball Tournament#Notre Dame Football#The Nerd Team#Yale#Acc#Irish#Rutgers#Nba#G League
On3.com

ESPN shakes up way-too-early Top 25 following Jordan Addison decision

The past week has been one to remember inside college football, with a couple of big transfer portal decisions paired with some other noteworthy news. Following the latest moves, headlined by former Pittsburgh wide receiver Jordan Addison’s decision to transfer to the USC Trojans, ESPN has released updated way-too-early Top 25 rankings.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
Country
Germany
On3.com

2022 NBA Draft: Seniors who can make noise in draft

Underclassmen have taken over the NBA Draft, but there are still some seniors who can make instant impacts when they take their talents to the professional level. While the conversations surrounding the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft features some babyface talents, the team over at CBS Sports attempted to identify four seniors to keep an eye on when the time comes.
NBA
On3.com

Newsstand: Michigan softball's season on the line Sunday

It took almost five hours to sort out, but Michigan softball did not have a victory in it on Saturday in Orlando. The Wolverines dropped a hard-fought contest to the UCF Knights by a score of 3-2 in the NCAA Regional. The 11-inning bout came on an RBI single from...
ORLANDO, FL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
57K+
Followers
47K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy