Get to know a 2022 LSU signee: DL Tygee Hill

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Last spring, the recruiting world had yet to check out De La Salle left tackle Caden Jones. But his head coach knew the attention was coming. “Speaking to coaches when they call me on the phone, because they can’t come visit due to COVID. I tell them I have a tackle that’s 6′7.5″. They all want to come see him. So I think once people are allowed to travel again, and be able to come down and visit, take a look at him. Next year, his junior year he’ll have a whole season of film at left tackle with that frame. So the offers will come,” said DLS head coach Graham Jarrott in the spring of 2021.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO