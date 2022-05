PHOENIX - Officials with Embry Health say they have seen a 30% positivity rate at their COVID-19 testing sites. A month ago, the positivity rate was 10%. The rise in positivity rates follows an increase in cases that health officials are seeing across Arizona, but health experts say even with cases increasing, they are not seeing a large increase in hospitalizations, and they do not believe things are going to go back to the way they were even six months ago.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO