Announcing 6 Concerts Coming to Rochester Neighborhoods This Summer

By James Rabe
 2 days ago
Concerts are returning to Rochester, Minnesota wards this summer! That's six free Wednesday evening concerts, one in each ward in the city. And each will be hosted by the Rochester City Councilmember from that ward. What Are the forWARD Neighbood Concerts in 2022?. See the 6 forWARD Concerts in...

