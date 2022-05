Universal Orlando Resort fans have not necessarily been happy with the latest string of announcements coming from Universal Studios Florida. Just last week, Universal Orlando announced that Universal’s Classic Monsters Cafe would be closing down to make way for a new experience after more than 20 years inside the theme park. The rumor is that the restaurant will now become a Minions Cafe to go along with the rumored Minions-themed attraction set to take over the space where Shrek 4-D once stood.

