ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

The Great Replacement Theory ...

By Gardawg Islamorada Posts:
floridasportsman.com
 2 days ago

TULSA, Okla. — Generation Z may end up bringing on a “fur-baby boom” — since most of them don’t want to actually have kids! A new poll reveals seven in 10 young adults in Gen Z would rather adopt a pet than have their own...

forums.floridasportsman.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Pets & Animals
Tulsa, OK
Lifestyle
Tulsa, OK
Pets & Animals
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
dogstodays.com

8 of the Best Mini Dog Breeds

Dog breeds come in all shapes and sizes. From the tiny Chihuahua to the large Great Dane, there seems to be a dog breed for everyone. In fact, some people have even created hybrid dogs by crossing two different purebreds together. But what about those of us who don’t want a big dog? For those looking for something small but not too tiny, we compiled a list of eight mini dog breeds that are perfect for apartment living or just lounging on the couch with you!
PETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fred Rogers
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Laura Ingraham
a-z-animals.com

Catahoula Leopard Dog vs Australian Shepherd: What are the Differences?

Catahoula Leopard Dog vs Australian Shepherd: What are the Differences?. Do you know what distinguishes a Catahoula Leopard Dog from an Australian Shepherd? These canines, which belong to the same breed group, are alike in some ways and different in others. This article will compare these animals and highlight the...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Millennials#Fur#Baby Boomers#Generation Z#Consumeraffairs#Gen Xers
The Atlantic

Humans Can’t Quit a Basic Myth About Dog Breeds

After four decades of training and studying dogs, Marjie Alonso has lost track of the number of pets she’s seen because their humans felt they weren’t acting as they “should.” There were the golden retrievers who weren’t “friendly” or “good enough with kids,” and the German shepherds who were more timid scaredy-cats than vigilant guard dogs. There was the Newfoundland (who later turned out not to be a Newfoundland) who had been adopted to fulfill a Peter Pan–esque fantasy of a devoted dog nanny, but acted so aloof that his owners put him on meds. And then there was the horde of Shih Tzus, acquired by a woman who was “super pissed,” Alonso told me, to find the little dogs regularly escaping her home and terrorizing her neighbors’ yards—nothing, she complained, like the regal pooches whose “idea of fun is sitting in your lap acting adorable as you try to watch TV,” as advertised by the American Kennel Club.
ANIMALS
TheConversationAU

From wolf to chihuahua: new research reveals where the dingo sits on the evolutionary timeline of dogs

Many people know modern dogs evolved from the grey wolf. But did you know most of the more than 340 modern dog breeds we have today only emerged within the past 200 years? Dogs were first domesticated during the Neolithic period between 29,000 and 14,000 years ago, and have been closely linked to humans ever since. Dingoes – the only native Australian dog – are thought to represent a unique event within canine evolution, having arrived in Australia 5,000–8,000 years ago. Yet dingoes’ exact place in the evolutionary family tree of dogs has never been known. To find out where...
ANIMALS
heavenofanimals.com

Dog Who Faced The Wall To Avoid Humans Recovers Amazingly

Dogs are clever and sensitive creatures who love their families wholeheartedly and have unwavering devotion. Despite this, some individuals abuse these helpless animals, regardless of the physical and psychological harm they may have sustained, which has a negative impact on their behavior. There are numerous tales of abused dogs, but...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Smithonian

When Did Humans Domesticate the Horse?

They say dogs are man’s best friend, but horses could also claim that title. Horses gave us a way to transport people and goods — literal horsepower. They changed warfare: drawing chariots, carrying the cavalry. They’ve inspired artists from Stone Age cave painters to the makers of “My Little Pony.” Their role in industry may have waned in favor of machines, but they still maintain a place in sport, in leisure and in our collective hearts. Horses have been intertwined with human culture since at least 2000 B.C.E. and were associated with certain human groups even earlier.
ANIMALS
CW33

Ruff love: 1 in 3 would choose their pet over their house or spouse!

NEW YORK (StudyFinds.org) – Home really ISN’T where the heart is, apparently. New research suggests that if it came down to it, one-third of Americans would choose their pet over their house!. A panel of 2,000 dog and cat owners reveals that 33 percent would choose their four-legged...
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy