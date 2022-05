DENTON (UNT), Texas — CC Young and The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of North Texas (OLLI at UNT) signed a three-year Partnership Agreement with CC Young Senior Living in Dallas. As part of this agreement, OLLI at UNT’s Dallas-based courses will be held exclusively at The Point, CC Young’s 20,000 square foot multipurpose facility, which is open to both CC Young residents and senior adults in the general public.

DENTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO