The sixth week of the 2022 USFL season will open up with two teams who still have postseason aspirations. The weekend begins with the Tampa Bay Bandits taking on the Philadelphia Stars. The Bandits (3-2) got back in the win column with last week's 27-20 victory over Michigan, while the Stars' (2-3) second-half woes continued as they fell to Birmingham 30-17. Tampa still has a chance in the very competitive South Division, while just one game separates Philly from last place in the North Division. This game could set the tone for both teams moving forward.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO