The Maranatha Baseball Team survived another CIF round and are advancing to the CIF Div. II Semi-Finals against Torrance High School on Tuesday, May 17 at 3:15 pm at Kendall Field – Torrance, CA. The boys have been swinging the bats well with every opportunity they get and the pitching rotation/depth has given this team the ability and poise to make a deep run well into CIF and potentially beyond. Coach Shupper and the team traveled to Lakewood HS on Friday, May 13, and came out victorious in a 10-7 CIF Round 3 win.

TORRANCE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO