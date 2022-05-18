ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati Reds at Cleveland Guardians, ppd.

By Skip Snow
 6 days ago
Update 6:58 p.m. ET: Wednesday’s game between the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Guardians was postponed due to a steady rain and wet forecast. It has been rescheduled for Thursday at 1:10 p.m. ET – both teams had scheduled days off.

Original column below (published 8:07 a.m. ET)

The Cincinnati Reds (10-26) and Cleveland Guardians (16-18) close out their 2-game Buckeye State series Wednesday with a 6:10 p.m. ET game at Progressive Field. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Reds vs. Guardians odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: Cleveland leads 2-1.

The Reds won Tuesday 5-4 and have won 6 of their last 9 games. They own a fine 3.83 ERA since May 8.

Cleveland has lost 4 of its last 5. The Guardians own a 4.88 ERA since April 22 and Cleveland starters own a 5.68 ERA since that date.

Reds at Guardians projected starters

RHP Tyler Mahle vs. RHP Cal Quantrill

Mahle (2-4, 5.89 ERA) has notched a 1.47 WHIP, 4.4 BB/9 and 9.8 K/9 across 36 2/3 IP in 8 starts.

  • Is coming off a sharp effort (2 R, 1 BB, 8 K in 6 IP) vs. the Pittsburgh Pirates.
  • Has been beaten up by a .324 batting average on balls in play and a 56.2% left-on-base rate.
  • Registered a 2.30 ERA, 1.04 WHIP on the road last season.

Quantrill (1-2, 3.93 ERA) has made 6 starts, logging a 1.28 WHIP, 3.9 BB/9 and 5.2 K/9 in 34 1/3 IP.

  • Has benefitted from a .257 BABIP and a low 5% rate of fly balls landing as home runs.

Reds at Guardians odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated 8:06 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Reds +115 (bet $100 to win $115) | Guardians -140 (bet $140 to win $100)
  • Run line (RL): Reds +1.5 (-180) | Guardians -1.5 (+145)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 7.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Reds at Guardians picks and predictions

Prediction

Reds 4, Guardians 3

Looking at the pitching for the price, CINCINNATI (+115) is the top play here. Mahle swings the value-meter to the visitors.

The Under has had some push in early betting, and the Cincy money line would be worth investigating but its drowned out by a lot of juice. PASS.

Both sides have some surface batting stats and run-scoring numbers not fully supported by advanced analytics and batted-ball metrics. Cleveland’s offense hasn’t been terribly productive at home; the same applies for Cincinnati’s bats on the road.

BACK THE UNDER 7.5 (-110).

