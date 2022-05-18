ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Washington Nationals at Miami Marlins odds, picks and predictions

By Skip Snow
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cNcEy_0fi9wOj200

The Washington Nationals (12-26) and Miami Marlins (17-19) meet Wednesday at 6:40 p.m. ET to put a bow on a 3-game series at loanDepot park. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Nationals vs. Marlins odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: Miami leads 5-0. The Fish have outscored the Nats 23-8.

Washington has lost 5 of its last 6 games. The Nationals have scored a total of 5 runs over those losses.

The Marlins have allowed just 8 runs across their 5 wins over the Nats in 2022. Miami ranks 8th in MLB with just 3.72 runs allowed per game.

Nationals at Marlins projected starters

RHP Josiah Gray vs. RHP Pablo Lopez

Gray (4-3, 4.34 ERA) makes his 8th start of the season. He has a 1.31 WHIP, 4.3 BB/9 and 9.4 K/9 through 37 1/3 IP.

  • Has coughed up 5 home runs (and 9 earned runs) over his last 11 1/3 IP.
  • Current Miami batters own an aggregate .913 OPS against him.

Lopez (4-1, 1.05 ERA) owns a 0.81 WHIP, 1.7 BB/9 and 9.6 K/9 through 43 IP across 7 starts.

  • Owns a 2.23 ERA and 0.98 WHIP at home since 2020.
  • Has yielded more than 1 run in just 1 start so far.
  • Owns a would-be career-best swinging-strike rate of 14.5%.

Nationals at Marlins odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 7:57 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Nationals +160 (bet $100 to win $160) | Marlins -200 (bet $200 to win $100)
  • Run line (RL): Nationals +1.5 (-140) | Marlins -1.5 (+115)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 7.5 (O: +105 | U: -130)

Exclusive USA TODAY Network offer: Deposit $10 or more, get $200 in instant bet credits at Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Place your legal, online sports bets at Tipico. Let’s make this interesting. Bet now!

Nationals at Marlins picks and predictions

Prediction

Marlins 5, Nationals 4

The O/U is the strongest play in this game. Lopez and the Fish are worthy as commanding favorites but only to a point. THE NATIONALS ARE WORTH A LOOK if the tag hits +165. Keep an eye on this line.

Win your fantasy baseball league with BaseballHQ.com. For decades, BHQ has been helping players just like you win! Use the couple code SBW22 for 20% OFF full-season subscription. New customer offer; expires 6/30/2022. Subscribe today and start winning!

Similar to the ML note above: the lean here is on Washington, but the price is 5-to-10 cents out of bounds.

Miami had played in 3 straight Overs prior to Tuesday’s 5-1 game, and the Over was 8-2 across the Marlins’ previous 10 games at home.

Both offenses rank near the MLB average in runs scored, but both have also shown some growth potential of late. The Marlins have hit well at home (.761 OPS) and the Nats have been excellent on the road (.779 OPS).

BACK THE OVER 7.5 (+105).

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and soon IA. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Additional MLB coverage:

BaseballPress.com: Your source for every MLB lineup

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Cardinals vs. Mets prediction, odds and pick – 5/18/2022

The New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals are set for Game 3 of their 4-game series! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Cardinals-Mets prediction and pick. The Cardinals and Mets split the doubleheader on Tuesday and so Game 3 is an important one for both teams. The Cardinals are (20-16) on the season but are struggling as of late going just (4-6) in their last 10 games. New York is (24-14) on the year and is leading the NL East Division. The Mets are (5-5) in their last 10 games. This should be a great game with max Scherzer on the mound for the Mets.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Sports
State
Washington State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mike McDaniel explains why the Dolphins signed Sony Michel

There are high expectations for the Miami Dolphins offense after an offseason filled with impactful additions on that side of the ball. One position that general manager Chris Grier and head coach Mike McDaniel have seemed to key on is running back, as Miami has added Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert and Sony Michel to a room that wasn’t as productive as they should’ve been in 2021 (92.2 rushing yards per game – good for 29th in the NFL).
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Roman Quinn on Phillies' bench versus Padres

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Roman Quinn is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres. Quinn is taking a seat after starting the first two games of the series. Odubel Herrera is shifting to center field in place of Quinn while Kyle Schwarber moves out to left and hits third. Garrett Stubbs is taking Quinn's place in the lineup to start at catcher and hit eighth. J.T. Realmuto is at designated hitter.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Rockies bring home losing streak into matchup with the Giants

LINE: Giants -158, Rockies +136; over/under is 10 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies play the San Francisco Giants looking to end their three-game home skid. Colorado is 17-19 overall and 12-9 at home. Rockies hitters are batting a collective .264, the best team batting average in the NL.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Phillies' Garrett Stubbs sitting Tuesday

Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Mike Clevinger and the San Diego Padres. J.T. Realmuto is returning to the lineup to replace Stubbs at catcher and hit seventh. numberFire’s models project Realmuto for 10.9 FanDuel points on Tuesday, and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Nationals#Fantasy Baseball#Tipico Sportsbook#Era#Usa Today Sports Scores
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants sign pair of former Ravens CBs

The Baltimore Ravens have seen a number of their contributors from the 2021 season take their talents elsewhere during 2022 free agency. A good number of those players have been cornerbacks, as Anthony Averett (Las Vegas Raiders), Tavon Young (Chicago Bears), and Chris Westry (Carolina Panthers) all found new NFL homes.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon vs Georgia game time and TV network announced

We all knew when Oregon was going to face Georgia. We even knew where. Now we know what time and where to watch one of the Ducks’ biggest non-conference games in their history. Dan Lanning will coach his first game for Oregon when the Ducks face the defending champions the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sept. 3 at 12:30 p.m. PT and it will be televised on ABC. It’s no surprise the network picked up this contest as it’s one of the biggest games in the 2022 college football season. Although it hasn’t been announced yet, it would be shocking if ESPN’s Gameday won’t be hand to cover Lanning as he faces off against the Bulldogs. These kinds of announcements only mean that college football is right around the corner and the speculation can end and the games can begin. Contact/Follow us @Ducks_Wire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oregon Ducks news, notes, and opinion. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today. List Where the Oregon Ducks rank in ESPN's latest future defense power rankings
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Albert Pujols riding Cardinals pine Tuesday in Game 1

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not in the starting lineup against right-hander Trevor Williams and the New York Mets in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader. Paul Goldschmidt is at designated hitter and Juan Yepez is on first base for the first leg of Tuesday's twin bill. Tyler O'Neill is taking Pujols' place in the lineup to play left field and bat seventh.
MLB
FOX Sports

Nationals visit the Brewers to start 3-game series

LINE: Brewers -199, Nationals +168; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers host the Washington Nationals on Friday to open a three-game series. Milwaukee has a 12-5 record in home games and a 24-14 record overall. The Brewers are 19-2 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.
MILWAUKEE, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LSU basketball picks up another blue-chip commitment for 2022

Much has been said about the pace at which Tigers coach Matt McMahon has rebuilt the roster in Baton Rouge. He salvaged what appeared to be one of the worst situations in the Power Five in just a matter of weeks, and the future looks fairly bright all of the sudden. Things look even brighter now, as McMahon has picked up his fourth commit in the 2022 cycle in Shawn Phillips Jr.
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Penn State player announces retirement from professional football

As we continue to track the latest batch of Penn State players to turn pro in the early days of their respective NFL careers, one former Nittany Lion has officially closed the book on his. Jack Crawford, a former defensive lineman for the Nittany Lions, announced his retirement from football on Tuesday. “Ater 10 seasons in the NFL, I know my time has come to step away from the game and close the chapter of my life in the league,” Crawford said in a statement shared on his Twitter account. Crawford is from London, England and he moved to the United States...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
numberfire.com

Bryce Harper (elbow) sidelined again Wednesday for Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper (elbow) is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against left-hander Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres. Harper is out for a third consecutive game as he deals with an elbow injury. Odubel Herrera, Roman Quinn, and Nick Castellanos are starting across the Phillies' outfield on Wednesday while Kyle Schwarber handles the designated hitter role.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

112K+
Followers
156K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy